LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm warning ends as South Jersey digs out

4:30 p.m. As tidal flooding and snow rip through Atlantic City, Meteorologist Joe Martucci was with Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans to talk about storm preparations, his thoughts on the weather whiplash and more. The two come to you from Melrose Avenue between New Jersey and Delaware Avenues in Atlantic City.

4 p.m. Power loss for Atlantic City Electric has subsided from late-morning peaks, according to the company's online outage map. Shortly before 4 p.m., 1,260 remain without power, down from over 2,000 earlier.

3:00 p.m. - Given what's happened and more snow to come, I tweaked up the snow map. Note the sharper snow gradient than the original map. The 14 inch or more total is still fair game for a park of the area.

1:55 p.m. - Joe here. I'm working on an update to our total snowfall. All in all, it's shaping up very nicely. It looks like 8 to 14 will be the case for most of Cape May, Atlantic, eastern Cumberland and far southern Ocean County.

I wouldn't be surprised if there's a 6 inch snowfall gradient in Long Beach Island, highest in Holgate. Right now, we have 7.2 in Little Egg Harbor and 3.5 in Forked River, across the bay from Barnegat Light.