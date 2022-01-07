LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm exits NJ, some airport delays remain

5:30 a.m. - Meteorologist Joe Martucci is live with a storm update.

5:00 a.m. - It's Joe again. It's been all snow along the shore and the storm is going as planned.

I didn't believe we'd mix too much at the shore. The combination of the snow covered shore in addition to the northerly winds would mean snow, instead of rain, in most places. The northerly winds means colder air drains from New England into New Jersey. Meanwhile, the snow covered ground cools the area more than a ground without snow cover.

Someone I know in Cape May said "it never rained" as he measured 0.8 of snow at Exit Zero.

The worst of the storm is now. A strip of moderate snow is falling along the Garden State Parkway Parkway corridor. Another heavier band is over the New Jersey Turnpike into parts of Cumberland County.

2:30 a.m. - Meteorologist Joe Martucci here. Submit your snowfall totals on my social media pages. All I asked is that you use a ruler and take a picture of what you have when you send it over. Happy snow measuring.