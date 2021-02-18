LIVE UPDATES: What is sleet anyway?

12:45 p.m. - I measured 0.4 inches of sleet with a coating of ice outside of our office in Pleasantville. Since sleet is much more dense than snow, even a half inch of sleet may be enough to plow. It also doesn't make for good "sleetballs".

11:30 a.m. - I'll just say it, the winer mask on the radar, the one we're all accustomed to seeing with the blues, pinks, greens and purples, has been plain wrong for most of the morning.

The winter mask is an algorithm that takes into account precipitation reflectivity data as the radar beam shoots up pluses of energy, and surface observations. This is not uncommon, but typically not to this extent.

For example, Atlantic City International Airport, Millville Municipal Airport and Cape May County Airport are all reported "UP", or unknown precipitation. This is almost always sleet, as these airports do not have a human observer to take observations. That's besides the point, though.