LIVE UPDATES: What is sleet anyway?

12:45 p.m. - I measured 0.4 inches of sleet with a coating of ice outside of our office in Pleasantville. Since sleet is much more dense than snow, even a half inch of sleet may be enough to plow. It also doesn't make for good "sleetballs".
11:30 a.m. - I'll just say it, the winer mask on the radar, the one we're all accustomed to seeing with the blues, pinks, greens and purples, has been plain wrong for most of the morning.
The winter mask is an algorithm that takes into account precipitation reflectivity data as the radar beam shoots up pluses of energy, and surface observations. This is not uncommon, but typically not to this extent.
For example, Atlantic City International Airport, Millville Municipal Airport and Cape May County Airport are all reported "UP", or unknown precipitation. This is almost always sleet, as these airports do not have a human observer to take observations. That's besides the point, though.
What's actually happening is sleet, with areas of freezing rain. You can tell by looking at an advanced radar feature called "correlation coefficient", which means the consistency of the size and shapes of precipitation. In the RadarScope app, for example, the line that separates all snow from sleet is designated by yellows and greens, which shows a lower consistency.
We're trying to dynamically cool near the Delaware Bay. Greenwich has changed back to snow after sleet 😬.— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) February 18, 2021
This radar is showing how uniform the precipitation is. Those yellow/green areas indicate a change in precipitation type. pic.twitter.com/1dSMApAGPt
10:50 a.m. - Sleet is snow that melted aloft and then froze on its journey back down to the surface. Essentially, they're balls of ice.
With sleet expected into the afternoon, expect to hear a lot of pings on your windows. Here's a few videos of the pinging from around the region.
8:40 a.m. - A reminder about how even though final storm totals may come in lower than forecast, the impact will be about the same.
Remember, sleet is about 3x heavier than snow. 1" of sleet is like 3" of snow. That's important for finals totals. The numbers may not match up to what actually happened, impacts wise.— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) February 18, 2021
7:55 a.m. - As the storm began, I went on Facebook and Instagram live to answer questions and give a look at where the storm was heading.
