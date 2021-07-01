LIVE UPDATES: Warnings in place for severe weather as storms roll in

The strong to severe weather will come with a line of storms late in the afternoon. The line will enter the New Jersey Turnpike corridor around 4 p.m. and move east. Here is when the storms may pass be your town.

Bridgeton and Hammonton - 4:30 p.m.

Stafford, Mays Landing, Cape May Court House - 5 p.m.

Atlantic City, Cape May - 5:30 p.m.

Do note that there will be rain showers, even a thunderstorm before this time. This will not carry severe weather but can bring a brief heavy downpours, cooling us down. On a positive note, these earlier showers will help stabilize the air, which may limit the impacts the line of storms brings later in the day.

Damaging winds will be the main concern with these storms. Cuts down hanging tree limbs and secure loose objects. Have a way to receive weather alerts. The Press website will push out warnings as they come along. Severe weather alerts are send for subscribers of the daily weather newsletter.

While unlikely, a tornado is not ruled out with this. Find a safe place in the low probability a warning does occur. Stay in the center of your building, as low to the ground as possible and away from windows.