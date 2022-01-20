LIVE UPDATES: Tweaks to the timing of Thursday's rain to snow maker

8:20 a.m. - The snow forecast will go as planned but the steady rain, and the change to snow, are taking longer than I expected. Readjusting for the new information, here's what to expect.
Rain showers did begin between 1 and 3 a.m. However, the steady rain will have worked in between 7 and 10 a.m. Thursday, from west to east across the area.
From there, a cold front will pass, flipping winds from southwest to northwest across the area. That will bring a drop in temperatures, cold enough to flip rain to snow.
This has also been delayed. This is partially because cold air does take a long time to flip from rain to snow but it's also because the precipitation is taking longer to arrive.
Figure that it will snow as early as 9:30 a.m. in Manchester or Bridgeton, but take until noon for a flip to Cape May.
Light to moderate (0.5 to 1.0 inch per hour snow) will be around for the midday and afternoon. The slower timing of the front means that snow will end between 3 and 5 p.m., again from west to east.
A coating to 1.5 inches will be likely for most of our region. However, 1.5 to 3 inches will fall in places like Bridgeton or Manchester, closer to the New Jersey Turnpike. I'd use the lower end of the totals for this.
7:30 a.m. - Joe Martucci here. As the rain turns to snow, I want to see your snowfall measurements. Submit them on social media. Just make sure to include a photo with the ruler in the ground.
Original Story
A fairly minor snow event will take hold of the region Thursday.
A cold front will pass Thursday morning, flipping winds from southwest to northwest across the area. That will bring a drop in temperatures, cold enough to flip rain to snow. This will likely occur as early as 8 a.m. in Bridgeton or Manchester and as late at 10 a.m. in Atlantic City and Cape May.
Light (under 0.5 inches per hour) to moderate (0.5 to 1.0 inch per hour snow) will be around until it ends 1 to 3 p.m.
I bumped up snowfall totals slightly compared to Tuesday. A coating to 1.5 inches will be likely for most of our region. However, 1.5 to 3 inches will fall in places like Bridgeton or Manchester, closer to the New Jersey Turnpike.
The latest on Thursday, Saturday's snow risk in South Jersey
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Why is it so active?
The jet stream, the river of air roughly 30,000 feet high that separates two airmasses that is often times the storm track at the surface is locked in a position that allows for cold air to drain in from Canada while also allowing storms to move from the South to the northeast.
Taking a deeper dive into this, the Pacific North American teleconnection pattern (PNA) is in a positive phase. That favors a trough of lower pressure aloft, which is cold, to sit in the Eastern United States. For December, up until the record high temperature set at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City on Jan. 2, the PNA was negative, keeping the cold air to the west and mild air in the east.
The North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) is a phrase more often used to describe our pattern. This looks at the air pressure difference between Iceland and the Azores, located off of Portugal. The NAO has been in a neutral phase, meaning no real signal. A negative NAO would bring a blocking high pressure to southern Greenland, which prevents storms moving off the East Coast from going east, well out to sea from New Jersey.
Thursday: Rain to accumulating snow
8 a.m. Thursday update:
A fairly minor snow event will take hold of the region Thursday. However, if you are commuting to Philadelphia, or Trenton, the morning commute will be messy.
There has been a change with the timing of the forecast, though the snow forecast is generally the same.
Rain showers did begin between 1 and 3 a.m. However, the steady rain will have worked in between 7 and 10 a.m. Thursday, from west to east across the area.
From there, a cold front will pass, flipping winds from southwest to northwest across the area. That will bring a drop in temperatures, cold enough to flip rain to snow.
This has also been delayed. This is partially because cold air does take a long time to flip from rain to snow but it's also because the precipitation is taking longer to arrive.
Figure that it will snow as early as 9:30 a.m. in Manchester or Bridgeton, but take until noon for a flip to Cape May.
Light to moderate (0.5 to 1.0 inch per hour snow) will be around for the midday and afternoon. The slower timing of the front means that snow will end between 3 and 5 p.m., again from west to east.
A coating to 1.5 inches will be likely for most of our region. However, 1.5 to 3 inches will fall in places like Bridgeton or Manchester, closer to the New Jersey Turnpike. I'd use the lower end of the totals for this.
Rain puddles may freeze up before the sun sets so even though the snow will end, hazards will still remain.
Another complicating factor will be treating the roads with brine or salt. Given the rain falling before the snow, laying down brine or salt is typically inefficient. Give the salt spreaders space as they work to keep our roads safe.
Following the snow, the polar vortex will stretch out from Hudson Bay to the Northeast. Lows will be in the teens Thursday night and highs will stay below freezing until Sunday afternoon. That will set us up for a possible pair of weekend storms.
Friday night to Saturday: Storm mainly slides south
Thursday's rain and snow will see its cold front stretch from Nova Scotia to Georgia on Friday morning.
That will lay down the railroad tracks needed for another low-pressure system to move near the area, taking a path along the front.
This storm will not be a question of whether or not it will be rain or snow. It'll be mostly all snow, feeding off of an arctic airmass in New England.
That arctic airmass is also a high-pressure system, with lots of Chapstick worthy dry air. The strength of the high-pressure system will be key to the ultimate snow forecast. If the high is very strong, we'll be dry with highs in the mid-20s. If the higher is moderately strong, low-pressure will ride up the coast, giving everywhere in our region at least some accumulating snow.
I believe the European model from Wednesday morning is reasonable scenario for Friday night into Saturday. Low-pressure will go off of the Florida coast, and be off the Outer Banks when snow starts, putting us on the edge.
Snow will begin in Cape May around midnight and spread to the northwest. The heaviest snow will occur before sunrise, though the dry air will mean places like Trenton or Brick could be dry while it accumulates in the peninsula (no Cape May Bubble here). Then, the snow shield will retreat southeast, rolling off the Cape May County shore late morning.
Snowfall totals will come out Thursday morning but this looks to be a moderate impact event, at worst and only for Cape May County. Everywhere else will see minor impacts, or none at all.
Given the weak northeasterly winds expected and a moon phase that favors lower tides, coastal flooding is not anticipated. Wind damage or power outages will not be a problem.
Sunday: Swing and a miss from nor'easter
It's increasingly likely that Sunday will be a dry and even sunny day in South Jersey. Another storm will move off the Florida coast. It will largely follow the path of Saturday's storm, staying a little further east than it.
With this storm being weaker than the Saturday one and further east, I don't see a scenario that we see any rain or snow from it at this time. However, given the chaotic pattern, I'll monitor it for another day before official declaring Sunday dry.
WATCH NOW: What exactly are nor'easters?
While nor'easters bring everything from strong winds to heavy precipitation to coastal flooding, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says there's one simple phrase to define it. Joe explains what nor'easters actually are and how they form.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.