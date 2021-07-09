LIVE UPDATES: Tropical storm warnings being cancelled as Elsa slowly exits

BEGIN LIVE UPDATES

5:45 a.m. - This is interesting, those two tornado warnings were likely tornadoes, according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to their 5 a.m. advisory for Elsa, they comment that the 70+ mph gusts earlier in the day in Beach Haven and Sea Isle City were associated with tornadoes.

The warning was not in Sea Isle City. However, there was one in the southern portions of Beach Haven.

4:55 a.m. - We'll need official confirmation from the National Hurricane Center. However, at this time, it does not look like Elsa will make landfall in New Jersey. Rather, it's staying just offshore.

On Thursday, I explained what would happen with an offshore path - Lighter winds, tornado risk confined to the shore areas, and the heavies rain shifts east. Most of that has come true.

Land wind gusts have largely stayed under 50 mph on land. Two marine sites did report gusts over 70 mph, though, with the New Jersey Weather and Climate Network station in Harvey Cedars clocking in a 75 mph gust. The NWS reports this as a marine thunderstorm gust, though.