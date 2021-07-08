LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Elsa strikes South Jersey

11:20 p.m. (video update)- We are entering the second quarter of this storm, which will also bring the most impacts. As of the 11 p.m. update, Tropical Storm Elsa had 50 mph maximum sustained winds, strengthening as it moves up the land on the East Coast.

10:30 p.m. - The first heavy rain band from Elsa is just getting into the Delaware Bayshore. Rain has been added up at a strong rate. Fortescue has 0.46 inches of rain, Millville has 0.32 inches. Rainfall rates at 0.50 to 1.00 inches per hour will be likely as we enter the second quarter of the storm. This is the "quarter" that will have the highest risk of flooding rain, and tornadoes.