LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Elsa strikes South Jersey

Tropical storm warnings are in place and Elsa is passing through South Jersey Thursday night. In doing so, it will be the third tropical storm in the past 367 days to directly impact the region, following in the footsteps of Fay on July 10, 2020 and a little over a month later.
This storm will be a quick hitter, with the rain gone and the winds calming by sunrise Friday. However, rainfall flooding and even a tornado will be the main concerns.
11:40 p.m. - The center of the circulation is over the Chesapeake Bay near the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Given it's northeasterly motion, this is likely going to make landfall in either Cumberland, Cape May or Atlantic counties.
I took a look at when the last time each county got a landfall from a tropical storm or hurricane. It was pretty interesting.
Cumberland County - Hannah in Sept. 2008
Cape May County - Doria on Aug. 28, 1971
Atlantic County - Irene on Aug. 28, 2011
11:20 p.m. (video update)- We are entering the second quarter of this storm, which will also bring the most impacts. As of the 11 p.m. update, Tropical Storm Elsa had 50 mph maximum sustained winds, strengthening as it moves up the land on the East Coast.
10:30 p.m. - The first heavy rain band from Elsa is just getting into the Delaware Bayshore. Rain has been added up at a strong rate. Fortescue has 0.46 inches of rain, Millville has 0.32 inches. Rainfall rates at 0.50 to 1.00 inches per hour will be likely as we enter the second quarter of the storm. This is the "quarter" that will have the highest risk of flooding rain, and tornadoes.
Flood advisories are out for Cape May and Cumberland counties through 6 a.m. by the National Weather Service. What they're saying, and I agree, is that streams, creeks and roads will have some (but not a lot) of flooding problems into the night as the rain gets heavier.
7:30 p.m. - The outermost rain bands from Elsa have move in about two hours faster than expected, raining along the Delaware Bayshore around 7 p.m., instead of 9 p.m.
Does this impact the rest of the forecast much? Not really. The heaviest rain still won't arrive until around 9 p.m. The worst impacts will be 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. After 3 a.m. rain leaves from south to north, ending everywhere near dawn, at 6 a.m.
6:20 p.m.: Harvey Cedars says they are prepared and used to tropical storms coming through the Long Beach Island town. Robert Burnaford, Chief of Police, speaks to The Press of Atlantic City before the storm arrives.
