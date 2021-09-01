LIVE UPDATES: Tornado watch in New Jersey, NJ American Water issues statement

4:32 p.m. - New Jersey American Water issued a statement to customers across the area about their preparations for the rain that will come.

"As part of the company’s readiness efforts, operations personnel have tested and fueled generators, vehicles and fuel storage tanks, secured additional water treatment chemicals, staged sandbags at treatment plant intakes, prepared wastewater treatment plants for increased flows, reviewed plans for monitoring water levels outside our treatment facilities, and updated staffing plans to help with response efforts. Extra preparation efforts are underway at the company’s Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant, which is situated on the Raritan River and has a recently enhanced flood protection system, as well as at the company’s six other surface water treatment plants," said the company in a statement.

A flash flood watch is in effect for all of the state. Southeastern New Jersey's flooding threat will be limited compared to the rest of the state. I believe roughly 0.50 to 1.00 inches of rain will fall on a widespread basis, though there will be localized three inch amounts.

Philadelphia and Northwest New Jersey, meanwhile, are expected to see three to six inches of rain, locally higher.

