LIVE UPDATES: Tornado watch cancelled, flash flood watch remains

11:30 p.m. - A State of Emergency has been issued by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

“Tropical Storm Ida is severely impacting all areas of our state,” said Governor Murphy. “The safety of our residents is our main priority, and we urge everyone to be informed of local weather conditions and to stay off the roads.”

8.41 inches of rain has fallen so far in Hillsborough, Somerset County, 6.44 inches of rain has fallen so far in Jersey City, Hudson County. Newark has broken the all-time single day rainfall record in its 90-year history.

The National Weather Service will go out Thursday to inspect tornado damage in Mullica Hill and elsewhere. This could be a historic tornado.

10:05 p.m. - The tornado watch is cancelled for South Jersey. The flash flood watch still remains, though. Just on schedule, the steady rain has moved into the region. Expect rain for a few more hours. Between 2 and 4 a.m., the rain will exit off the coast.

Overall, southeastern New Jersey was the least impacted corner of the state. We missed the tornado and tornado warnings that gripped the New Jersey Turnpike corridor. We dodged the 4 to 8 inches of fell that fell in the northern half of the state, where water rescues are taking place.