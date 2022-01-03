LIVE UPDATES: Tides peaking, heavy snow and sleet falling

Share your photos of the storm at the Jersey Shore and in South Jersey with us here. You can follow Meteorologist Joe Martucci for more information on Social Media.

7:22 a.m. The forecast is on target. Precipitation began as rain between 2 and 4 a.m. Then, quickly changed over to a sleet and snow mix. Now, most of the region is snowing. North of Brick to Trenton, though, not a flake is falling.

Lower Cape May county continues to be an area I watch for mixing with storm. Currently, it is heavy sleet, a nasty winter storm that immediately sticks to roads. One inch of sleet is similar to three or four inches of snow. It's hard to move.

This will be a tug of war in the Cape May Bubble. You'll get the heaviest precipitation which will cool the atmosphere. At the same time, you have the mild, mighty sea to contend with.

Otherwise, I'm OK with my forecasted totals. I'll do a snow map update around 10 a.m.