LIVE UPDATES: Three possible Elsa-related tornados being investigated

The rainfall totals will likely total 1.5 to 3.0 inches for most of the area. I mentioned 2 to 4 inches of rain from this given a landfalling storm and less if it was offshore, so that came true.

Call it a wash for the tornado threat. The rotating storms did fizzle out quickly after moving inland of the Garden State Parkway. However, I did believe the threat would be lower given an offshore track.

4:45 a.m. - As the first hints of light come and Elsa pulls away, you may have damage, especially where the tornado warnings were.

4:20 a.m. -

3:30 a.m. - I'm tracking the potential for tornadoes in the area. A tornado warning was in effect for Atlantic and Cape May counties, but has been dropped.

3:17 a.m. - The street flooding has been an issue, especially along and east of the Parkway.

A number of you reached out to me about flooding in your neighborhood. Dan Forshaw, of Somers Point, took this video of street flooding in town.