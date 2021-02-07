LIVE UPDATES: Sunday nor'easter moves through South Jersey

6:00 a.m. - Good morning. The rain and snow is falling. South Jersey's nor'easter is here in South Jersey. Unlike the last one, this one will be a quick hitter. Look for the storm to be out of here between 3 to 5 p.m., just in time for the big game.

Rain will changeover to snow everywhere by midday, happening last at the shore.

Here's the latest video update on the storm in South Jersey.

If you want to send in snow totals, Meteorologist Joe Marutcci's Facebook and Twitter pages will be the place to go for that. For best snow measuring practices, the National Weather Service explains how that is done.

For state highway road conditions, nj511.org has all of the latest information.

TO CONTACT JOE MARTUCCI: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

