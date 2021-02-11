LIVE UPDATES: South Jersey up to 4 inches of snow in spots

8:30 a.m.: Snowfall totals are coming in quickly this morning! Snow is accumulating rapidly, as a heavy band sets up from Bridgeton to about Pleasantville along Route 40.
Other totals include: 2.8 inches in Brigantine, 2.5 inches in Somers Point and 2.5 inches in Harvey Cedars.
One place where snow totals are very low is right near Cape May. They have been mixing with sleet. With temperatures above freezing there, they are only seeing spotty coatings.
8:05 a.m.:
6:50 a.m.: The snow is falling, it's sticking and we're well underway with our snow system. Snow fall totals are coming in from across the region. Galloway Township has the highest at 2.5 inches of snow, in two separate reports. Somers Point has 2.5 inches of snow as well. Expect more reports to come in as the day goes on and people wake up.
While it was tapering off toward the New Jersey Turnpike, another round of snow has filled in from the west. Expect moderate snow, with 0.5 to 1.0 inch per hour snowfall rates, through the morning commute.
9:26 p.m.: Atlantic Christian School will be closed on Thursday, February 11 and all after-school activities are cancelled. It's a snow day.
8:29 p.m.: Thursday evening snow video update.
7:55 p.m.: Due to expected inclement weather, Stockton offices will operate virtually Thursday, Feb. 11, Online classes will be held as scheduled. No in-person classes will be held. Those students should contact their professor for instructions. Visit www.stockton.edu/alerts for more information.
7:50 p.m.: For the third time in the past two weeks, we're live tracking snow in South Jersey. This time, it's ours for the taking, a South Jersey snow special. It's the first time since Jan. 12-13, 2019 that the southern half of the state will wind up having more than the northern half.
A winter weather advisory is in effect through noon Thursday for all of southeastern New Jersey, including the shore in Cape May County, which is in its first winter weather alert since Feb. 2019.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
When was the last time South Jersey saw more snow than North Jersey?
Jan. 12-13, 2019
A set up fairly similar to the one that will happen this week occurred. South Jersey was on the northern fringe of a low pressure system.
On the northern side of the storm, enough cold air was present for a mostly snow event. Woodbine reported 6.6 inches of snow, while Atlantic City reported 3.2 inches of snow. Meanwhile, up the Jersey Shore, 0.3 fell in Belmar. Even further north, Sussex, Passaic and Bergen counties reported no measurable snow.
What's the forecast process for the two storms?
On Sunday, I was able to say that the storm was on. On Monday, I started to forecast on the coastal flooding and the timing and have updated the forecast since then.
On Tuesday, I had the precipitation type for the first storm system. For the second storm system, I have a look at what is possible, highlighting the uncertainty.
On Wednesday, there's an update to the first storm snow map, as well as an update on the coastal flooding situation. A snow map for the second system will be out Wednesday evening.
Storm number 1 will be the higher impact one, here's the snow map
5:00 p.m. update
A round of rain and snow will work in between 7 to 9 p.m. However, the mix will be spotty until the steady precipitation comes in around midnight.
As the night goes on, temperatures will slowly warm. Rain will likely mix in southern Cape May County and the county's shoreline after sunrise. This will end around 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday
Where it stays all snow, 3 to 5 inches of snow will accumulate. That includes most of South Jersey. 1.5 to 3 inches of snow will fall along most of the Delaware Bayshore, mainland Cape May County south of Cape May Court House and the Atlantic Ocean shoreline in Cape May and Ocean counties.
Why is Longport to Brigantine in the 3 to 5 inch amounts? They should be at the cross sections of heavier precipitation (unlike Long Beach Island) and temperatures at or below freezing (unlike Cape May County).
Storm 2 may not even make it into all of South Jersey
After a break Thursday afternoon and evening, snow will try to work in around midnight Friday. This will last until Friday morning, with snow flurries lingering through the afternoon.
That is, if everywhere in South Jersey even sees precipitation. The center of the low pressure will move east through North Carolina and not make a turn to the north. Like the Jan., 2019 storm, this one will be cold enough for all snow. However, it may be too dry for snow in the first place.
The closer to Cape May, the more likely it is for snow. My forecast is for a coating to an inch of snow in Cape May County. Everywhere else will see scattered coatings.
Will there be coastal flooding?
Unlikely. Forecast guidance has continued to trend downward with tide heights and it's very much possible that there will be no coastal flooding with this system, very welcome news.
The five ingredients that bring coastal flooding
How about the winds?
The lack of strong onshore winds will mean coastal flooding will not be a major issues.
Winds will blow from the northeast Thursday through Friday morning. Then, it will turn to the north and northwest for the rest of Friday. Sustained winds will be 15-20 mph at the shore, with gusts in the 30s. On the mainland, winds will be 5 to 15 mph, with gusts in the 20s. All of this is below what's needed for wind damage or power issues, thankfully.
