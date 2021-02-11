LIVE UPDATES: South Jersey up to 4 inches of snow in spots

8:30 a.m.: Snowfall totals are coming in quickly this morning! Snow is accumulating rapidly, as a heavy band sets up from Bridgeton to about Pleasantville along Route 40.

Other totals include: 2.8 inches in Brigantine, 2.5 inches in Somers Point and 2.5 inches in Harvey Cedars.

One place where snow totals are very low is right near Cape May. They have been mixing with sleet. With temperatures above freezing there, they are only seeing spotty coatings.

8:05 a.m.:

6:50 a.m.: The snow is falling, it's sticking and we're well underway with our snow system. Snow fall totals are coming in from across the region. Galloway Township has the highest at 2.5 inches of snow, in two separate reports. Somers Point has 2.5 inches of snow as well. Expect more reports to come in as the day goes on and people wake up.

While it was tapering off toward the New Jersey Turnpike, another round of snow has filled in from the west. Expect moderate snow, with 0.5 to 1.0 inch per hour snowfall rates, through the morning commute.

9:26 p.m.: Atlantic Christian School will be closed on Thursday, February 11 and all after-school activities are cancelled. It's a snow day.