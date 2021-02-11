LIVE UPDATES: "South Jersey special" snow wrapping up

11:00 a.m. - This is the perfect snowball making snow. It's not too powdery, not too wet, just right. Reminds me a Goldilocks.

10:15 a.m.: Snow is wrapping up in South Jersey, bringing a plowable snow to many. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is in Atlantic County with the latest on snow totals, when it will end and what the rest of the day will be like.

10:00 a.m.: The snow is wrapping up in the region. By noon, the snow should be out everywhere. Snow has ended in Hammonton, Folsom and Buena, for example. By 11 a.m., western Cumberland County and Long Beach Island will be done, too. There is still a band of heavy snow from roughly Maurice River Township to Absecon, which is moving to the southeast.

I would not be surprised in the Parkway corridor from Little Egg Harbor to Somers Point picks up 6 inches. Otherwise, the snow forecast is on track.

8:30 a.m.: Snowfall totals are coming in quickly this morning! Snow is accumulating rapidly, as a heavy band sets up from Bridgeton to about Pleasantville along Route 40.

Other totals include: 2.8 inches in Brigantine, 2.5 inches in Somers Point and 2.5 inches in Harvey Cedars.