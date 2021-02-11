 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LIVE UPDATES: "South Jersey special" snow wrapping up
0 comments
featured

LIVE UPDATES: "South Jersey special" snow wrapping up

{{featured_button_text}}
February Snow Greenwich

A South Jersey special snow event, where the southern half of the state saw more than the northern half, covers the backyard of Beth Schofield's house in Greenwich. 

 Joe Martucci

11:00 a.m. - This is the perfect snowball making snow. It's not too powdery, not too wet, just right. Reminds me a Goldilocks.

10:15 a.m.: Snow is wrapping up in South Jersey, bringing a plowable snow to many. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is in Atlantic County with the latest on snow totals, when it will end and what the rest of the day will be like.

10:00 a.m.: The snow is wrapping up in the region. By noon, the snow should be out everywhere. Snow has ended in Hammonton, Folsom and Buena, for example. By 11 a.m., western Cumberland County and Long Beach Island will be done, too. There is still a band of heavy snow from roughly Maurice River Township to Absecon, which is moving to the southeast. 

I would not be surprised in the Parkway corridor from Little Egg Harbor to Somers Point picks up 6 inches. Otherwise, the snow forecast is on track. 

8:30 a.m.: Snowfall totals are coming in quickly this morning! Snow is accumulating rapidly, as a heavy band sets up from Bridgeton to about Pleasantville along Route 40. 

830AM Snowfall Totals

Other totals include: 2.8 inches in Brigantine, 2.5 inches in Somers Point and 2.5 inches in Harvey Cedars.

One place where snow totals are very low is  right near Cape May. They have been mixing with sleet. With temperatures above freezing there, they are only seeing spotty coatings. 

830 a.m. radar

An 8:30 a.m. radar screenshot from Cape May County, where there is mixing near Cape May and Wildwood. 

8:05 a.m.: 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

6:50 a.m.: The snow is falling, it's sticking and we're well underway with our snow system. Snow fall totals are coming in from across the region. Galloway Township has the highest at 2.5 inches of snow, in two separate reports. Somers Point has 2.5 inches of snow as well. Expect more reports to come in as the day goes on and people wake up. 

While it was tapering off toward the New Jersey Turnpike, another round of snow has filled in from the west. Expect moderate snow, with 0.5 to 1.0 inch per hour snowfall rates, through the morning commute. 

9:26 p.m.: Atlantic Christian School will be closed on Thursday, February 11 and all after-school activities are cancelled. It's a snow day.

8:29 p.m.: Thursday evening snow video update.

7:55 p.m.: Due to expected inclement weather, Stockton offices will operate virtually Thursday, Feb. 11, Online classes will be held as scheduled. No in-person classes will be held. Those students should contact their professor for instructions. Visit www.stockton.edu/alerts for more information.

7:50 p.m.: For the third time in the past two weeks, we're live tracking snow in South Jersey. This time, it's ours for the taking, a South Jersey snow special. It's the first time since Jan. 12-13, 2019 that the southern half of the state will wind up having more than the northern half. 

Jan. 12-13, 2019

A winter weather advisory is in effect through noon Thursday for all of southeastern New Jersey, including the shore in Cape May County, which is in its first winter weather alert since Feb. 2019.

The Press of Atlantic City will be keeping you on top of the latest closings, delays and weather updates through Thursday. 

We'd love to see your snow photos and videos, too! Submit them at www.pressofac.com/photosubmissions.

While the live thread will be providing weather updates only, you can find the original forecast below. 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wis. houses homeless sick, at high risk for COVID

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News