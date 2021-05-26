LIVE UPDATES: South Jersey in severe thunderstorm watch as storms approach

Follow me on Social Media for more updates. Find your favorite way to connect here.
5:05 p.m. - The forecast is going as planned. A line of rain, with embedded thunderstorms are in Maryland and entering Chester County, Pennsylvania, moving to the east.
Most of the severe weather has stayed to the north of the area. Hail and damaging winds have been reported near Reading, PA, Allentown, PA and Pottstown, PA. All of the storms near here will not impact South Jersey.
Rather, we look toward Maryland and Virginia. With storms more scattered, the impacts are more limited. Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C., reported a wind gust around 45 mph. Trees have fallen in the area as well.
Getting pretty ugly here in #Alexandria #DelRay. Tree limbs dropping and light flickering. @capitalweather @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/LYAyS4ghww— Richard England (@REnglandDC) May 26, 2021
No computer forecast model is nailing down the current situation accurately. The North American Model (NAM) paints the best picture of the forecast to come.
This plays out exactly to what I had forecasted earlier, which is: a broken line of thunderstorms moving through, with the potential for a strong storm.
4:10 p.m. - I'll be back around 5 p.m., as I'll be recording our Something in the Air podcast with Jim Eberwine, Absecon Office of Emergency Management Coordinator and retired National Weather Service forecast.
I have no changes to the forecast at this time.
3:15 p.m. - Keep your devices charged, cut down loose tree limbs and have a way to get weather updates. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of South Jersey through 10 p.m., according to the Storm Prediction Center in Normal, Oklahoma.
Throughout the day, I have highlighted the risk for mainly damaging winds between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday. That will come to fruition.
The combination of the heat (80s for most of the mainland), sunshine (which broke through the fog bank) and humid air (dew points near a sticky 70) all prime the atmosphere for storms to move in from the way and bring severe weather.
Clouds are bubbling up into towering cumulus clouds to our west.— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) May 26, 2021
The ones in Maryland are the ones that have a chance to get here.
But remember, the Delaware Bay is our friend, turning storms in good ole' plain rain ☔️☔️. #CapeMayBubblehttps://t.co/gzilLieMT2 pic.twitter.com/invkXU9FCH
That being said, I'm not sold that most of the region sees severe thunderstorms. For starters, the two lines of storms coming through will be scattered, so some of you will be completely dry.
Secondly, with the evening timing of the storm, that unstable air that built up all afternoon will wane, lessening the chance of storm damage.
Hopefully, the severe weather will not materialize and instead, there will be much needed rain. Rainfall in Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, Salem and Ocean counties are all now more than 75% below average in the past 30 days.
