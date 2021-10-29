LIVE UPDATES: South Jersey events canceled due to Friday's storm

Events in South Jersey are being cancelled in anticipation of Friday's storm, which will bring coastal flooding, high winds and rain.
Egg Harbor City: The Halloween Parade scheduled for this Friday, October 29 has been cancelled due to inclement weather.
Cape May Court House: The Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Atlantic Cape Community College's Cape May County campus is cancelled due to the weather forecast.
Coastal flooding
A coastal flood warning is in effect for all of South Jersey through 9 p.m. Friday.
Wind
A wine advisory is in effect for Ocean, Atlantic, Cumberland, Salem, and mainland Cape May County from midday through the evening.
A high wind warning is in effect for coastal Cape May County from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.
While it will be gusty throughout the duration of the wind advisory, the real threat for damaging winds and power outages will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday.
Storm Warning
Valid for all coastal waters from Great Egg Inlet to Cape May out 20 nautical miles until Friday at 6 p.m.
Gale Warning
Delaware Bay and Atlantic shoreline out 20 miles from 6 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday
What's the difference between an advisory, watch and warning?
The National Weather Service has three main tools at their disposal to alert you of weather that has the potential to impact life and/or property. Advisories, watches and warnings. all relayed through trusted media outlets, your smartphone, weather.gov or a NOAA weather radio. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what to know, and how to react, when one is issued.
How high will the waters be and when can I expect it?
Minor flood stage is expected during the following high tides: Thursday afternoon, Friday afternoon (Atlantic and Ocean counties), Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon.
You can expect flooding in the two hours before and after high tide during the afternoon tides through Friday. For the Thursday morning and Saturday morning high tides, it would be the hour before and after.
Up to nine inches of water will be on some roadways. It only takes six inches of moving water to move a car.
Moderate flood stage is expect during the following high tides: Friday afternoon (Cape May and Cumberland counties).
Flooding would still be expected in the two hours before and after high tide there.
Here, up to 18 inches of saltwater flooding would be expected. 18 inches of moving water is dangerous, with SUVs and pick up trucks being carried way in that deep of water.
What does minor, moderate and major coastal flood stage mean?
Coastal flooding ranges from nuisance to destructive. South Jersey has seen it all. From Superstorm Sandy to the 1962 storm to sunny day flooding, saltwater on roads and in homes have always been a concern in the region.
Minor flood stage is the nuisance flooding seen a handful of times a year. Water may be on the roads and traffic may be stopped for a period of time. However, no damage to homes or businesses are likely.
Moderate flood stage is when water can threaten property. On the ocean side, water rushes up to the dunes. If not careful, harm to people and pets are possible.
Major flood stage is a rare event reserved for the strongest of storms. Damage to life and property is possible. Roads may be closed for hours at a time. Sometimes, the low tide after a major high tide cycle remains in a flood stage, continuing problems for at least a half day.
Why is this happening?
It's a multitude of factors.
For the coastal flooding, the nor'easter earlier in the week continues to bring a north to northeast wind to the Jersey Shore. Winds have been from the northeast since Tuesday night. Winds will stay onshore until early Saturday. As winds turn to the southeast, the most favorable wind direction for tidal flooding at the coast, tide waters will only increase. Winds are also coming from a long distance, out past Cape Cod. The water has no easy way to drain, especially in the bays.
For the rain and wind, a large low pressure system will continue to trek through the Great Plains, into the Mid-South and then go into the Northeast over the weekend. An occluded front, when a cold front overtakes a warm front, will then swing into New Jersey up the East Coast Friday.
That brings breezy conditions in it of itself. However, a clockwise spinning high pressure will be pushing up against the front, creating a strong air pressure gradient and bringing the potential for damaging winds.
Let's talk about the storm Friday
Here it goes again, another storm will bring New Jersey more weather problems. Rain, more coastal flooding and damaging winds will be a concern.
Given that a storm just hit early in the week, trees, power lines and other structures may already be weakened. Therefore, the potential impact for Friday is greater than what it would be otherwise.
Friday's rainfall flooding threat won't be as a high as Monday night - Wednesday morning, when 1 to 3 inches of rain fell over most of the area. However, the wind and coastal flooding threat will be higher.
If you have outdoor plans, focus them to the morning. Rain showers and gusty winds will start around noon. There will still be dry time until a solid band of rain arrives between 5 to 11 p.m. Winds will be strongest between 8 to 11 p.m.
More on: Wind
Damaging winds and power outages will be possible, primarily between 8 and 11 p.m. Friday. Cut down hanging tree limbs, make sure you have batteries in case the power goes out and keep your devices charged as much as possible.
Sustained winds, the winds constantly blowing will be the following.
Shore: 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon and evening, with a stretch of 35 to 40 mph winds roughly 8 to 11 p.m.
Mainland: 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and evening, with a stretch of 20 to 30 mph winds roughly 8 to 11 p.m.
Winds over 39 mph sustained are tropical storm force. That could happen at the shore.
Here's the tricky part - the gusts. A strong low level jet stream of winds will be blowing 60 to 75 mph during the evening. That's what could mix down to the surface. However, the warm, southeast winds will block much of that wind from coming down.
A heavy shower would unlock those howling winds. I'm not forecasting many heavy rain bands but it's not ruled out.
More on: Rain
Most of your Friday daytime hours will be dry.
A shower will be possible after noon. However, the steady rain won't arrive until 7 to 9 p.m., ending 11 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.
While not much rainfall flooding will be expected in the streams, creeks and on roads, near the shore, coastal flooding will be ongoing in the afternoon. Therefore, problems may be exaggerated. Take it slow on the roads and if you see flooded water, "turn around, don't drown."
Rainfall totals will generally be between 0.50 to 1.00 inches of rain.
We won't clear out too much Saturday
The winds will die down, but that's about it for Saturday. Rain showers and coastal flooding will remain.
I expect about 70% of your day to be dry. There will be showers that keep the ground damp and wet. Clouds will be around, leading to a gloomy look. Highs will be around 60 degrees.
Minor stage coastal flooding will be expected during the Saturday afternoon high tide. Expect similar water levels to what you saw on Thursday.
While the occluded front passes Friday night, the low pressure system itself will still be in the Northeast, keeping the unsettled weather around.
How about Halloween?
I still believe walking the streets, looking for candy will be a treat, albeit a mini sized one for Halloween.
Expect a mostly cloudy day with a bit of a northwest wind. A shower will be possible at any point, but generally in the morning, before trick or treating.
Temperatures will peak in the low 60s around 3 p.m. and then fall into the 50s for the evening.
Some people like the foliage, others enjoy the crisp autumn air, but there are many people for which the fall is centered around one thing and one thing only — Halloween.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
