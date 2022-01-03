LIVE UPDATES: Snowy nor'easter strikes South Jersey

Share your photos of the storm at the Jersey Shore and in South Jersey with us here. You can follow Meteorologist Joe Martucci for more information on Social Media.

5:00 a.m.: You can check roadway conditions across the state on the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. With webcams up and down the Garden State Parkway, Route 9, Route 347 and more, it's a good place to check how your commute would be.

Original post

Heavy snow, blizzard conditions, coastal flooding, sleet and high winds all threaten southeastern New Jersey in what will be a classic nor'easter Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Press of Atlantic City will provide storm forecast updates, power outage information, road closure details and more.