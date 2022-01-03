 Skip to main content
LIVE UPDATES: Snowy nor'easter strikes South Jersey
LIVE UPDATES: Snowy nor'easter strikes South Jersey

Ocean City

Coastal flooding under snow, Ocean City. 

 Bob Wilsey

Share your photos of the storm at the Jersey Shore and in South Jersey with us here. You can follow Meteorologist Joe Martucci for more information on Social Media.

5:00 a.m.: You can check roadway conditions across the state on the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. With webcams up and down the Garden State Parkway, Route 9, Route 347 and more, it's a good place to check how your commute would be. 

Original post

Heavy snow, blizzard conditions, coastal flooding, sleet and high winds all threaten southeastern New Jersey in what will be a classic nor'easter Monday. 

The Press of Atlantic City will provide storm forecast updates, power outage information, road closure details and more. 

On Sunday evening, Governor Phil Murphy issued a State of Emergency for Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean and Burlington counties. In collaboration with county and local public safety officials, the state can close roads, evacuate homes and take other measures to protect the safety of the public.

If needed, the declaration means the state can ask the federal government for monetary assistance for reimbursement for out of the ordinary expenses.

This will likely be the largest snowstorm since January 2018, when 10 to 20 inches of snow fell along the shore counties. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
