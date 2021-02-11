LIVE UPDATES: Snow's accumulating in South Jersey Thursday morning

6:50 a.m.: The snow is falling, it's sticking and we're well underway with our snow system. Snow fall totals are coming in from across the region. Galloway Township has the highest at 2.5 inches of snow, in two separate reports. Somers Point has 2.5 inches of snow as well. Expect more reports to come in as the day goes on and people wake up.

While it was tapering off toward the New Jersey Turnpike, another round of snow has filled in from the west. Expect moderate snow, with 0.5 to 1.0 inch per hour snowfall rates, through the morning commute.

9:26 p.m.: Atlantic Christian School will be closed on Thursday, February 11 and all after-school activities are cancelled. It's a snow day.

8:29 p.m.: Thursday evening snow video update.

7:55 p.m.: Due to expected inclement weather, Stockton offices will operate virtually Thursday, Feb. 11, Online classes will be held as scheduled. No in-person classes will be held. Those students should contact their professor for instructions. Visit www.stockton.edu/alerts for more information.