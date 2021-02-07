LIVE UPDATES: Snow continues to accumulate in South Jersey

The last frontier is the coast, so to speak. Cape May is flipping between rain and snow, with a temperature of 34 degrees. Meanwhile, Atlantic City is all rain at 38 degrees. Expect a changeover to snow by 1 p.m. if you are not seeing the flakes fly yet.

11:35 a.m. - Sunday midday video update on the change from rain to snow.

11:05 a.m. - A meteorologist friend of mine, Steve M., in Egg Harbor Township, said that sleet is mixing in with rain. As I said last night and this morning, it is going to take time but rain will change to snow in most places.

11:00 a.m. - Here was my original flip to snow times from Saturday evening.

Greenwich changed over around 9:30 a.m. Millville started to snow right at the end of my forecast, at 10 a.m. For Atlantic County, it has been more of a struggle. However, Egg Harbor City and Mullica have changed to snow as of the time of writing. 36 degrees again looks to be the magic number for rain to turn to snow.

8:45 a.m. - Despite temperatures around 40 in Cape May County, as well as those east of the Parkway at the current time, it is snowing elsewhere in South Jersey.