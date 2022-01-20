 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LIVE UPDATES: Snow continues, temperatures cool, in South Jersey
top story

LIVE UPDATES: Snow continues, temperatures cool, in South Jersey

3:05 p.m. - Sorry for not hopping back on for a few hours. I just finished updating our article on what to know about the Friday night into Saturday nor'easter. Spoiler alert: It'll be a miss for much of the area

On the other hand, snow is still coming down in southeastern New Jersey, which has changed over to rain just above everywhere. However, it's not falling everywhere in the region. Toms River, Greenwich and Hammonton are all dry.

At this point, the snow is moving more north, along the axis of the cold front, than east, the direction the front is moving. You have to look to Delaware and Maryland to see what will happen in the region and signs point toward snow for a few more hours.

2 p.m. hour radar

With the sun setting and temperatures cooling, snow will start to accumulate. However, if you're dry now, I don't expect anymore flakes to fly for you. 

Noon - Atlantic City, Cape May Court House and Cape May are among the places near the shore that are still raining. Joe has a forecast update

Rain's taking longer than expect to flip to snow but Meteorologist Joe Martucci says flakes will fly everywhere. Joe has the latest on what to expect Thursday afternoon.

10:00 a.m. - Rain is changing to snow in our corner of the state. As of 10 a.m. changeovers to snow are seen in northern Ocean County.

Correlation Coefficient Radar

This is the correlation coefficient (CC) part of the radar as of 10:05 a.m. The CC shows the uniformity of the object that the radar beam hits. The area of lower CC is the line between rain and snow. 

It does look like the coating to 1.5 inch amounts for most of the area will verify, but expect it to be on the lower end. 

8:20 a.m. -  The snow forecast will go as planned but the steady rain, and the change to snow, are taking longer than I expected. Readjusting for the new information, here's what to expect.

Rain showers did begin between 1 and 3 a.m. However, the steady rain will have worked in between 7 and 10 a.m. Thursday, from west to east across the area. 

Future Radar

The HRRR, American model, for Thursday in the region. 

From there, a cold front will pass, flipping winds from southwest to northwest across the area. That will bring a drop in temperatures, cold enough to flip rain to snow.

This has also been delayed. This is partially because cold air does take a long time to flip from rain to snow but it's also because the precipitation is taking longer to arrive.

Figure that it will snow as early as 9:30 a.m. in Manchester or Bridgeton, but take until noon for a flip to Cape May.

Light to moderate (0.5 to 1.0 inch per hour snow) will be around for the midday and afternoon. The slower timing of the front means that snow will end between 3 and 5 p.m., again from west to east. 

A coating to 1.5 inches will be likely for most of our region. However, 1.5 to 3 inches will fall in places like Bridgeton or Manchester, closer to the New Jersey Turnpike. I'd use the lower end of the totals for this.

Snow forecast

7:30 a.m. - Joe Martucci here. As the rain turns to snow, I want to see your snowfall measurements. Submit them on social media. Just make sure to include a photo with the ruler in the ground. 

Original Story

A fairly minor snow event will take hold of the region Thursday.

A cold front will pass Thursday morning, flipping winds from southwest to northwest across the area. That will bring a drop in temperatures, cold enough to flip rain to snow. This will likely occur as early as 8 a.m. in Bridgeton or Manchester and as late at 10 a.m. in Atlantic City and Cape May. 

Light (under 0.5 inches per hour) to moderate (0.5 to 1.0 inch per hour snow) will be around until it ends 1 to 3 p.m.

Snow forecast

I bumped up snowfall totals slightly compared to Tuesday. A coating to 1.5 inches will be likely for most of our region. However, 1.5 to 3 inches will fall in places like Bridgeton or Manchester, closer to the New Jersey Turnpike.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
