LIVE UPDATES: Snow continues, temperatures cool, in South Jersey

It’s finally snowing in Somers Point @ACPressMartucci pic.twitter.com/FllR2S7DYI— Mark Melhorn (@ACPressMelhorn) January 20, 2022
3:05 p.m. - Sorry for not hopping back on for a few hours. I just finished updating our article on what to know about the Friday night into Saturday nor'easter. Spoiler alert: It'll be a miss for much of the area.
On the other hand, snow is still coming down in southeastern New Jersey, which has changed over to rain just above everywhere. However, it's not falling everywhere in the region. Toms River, Greenwich and Hammonton are all dry.
At this point, the snow is moving more north, along the axis of the cold front, than east, the direction the front is moving. You have to look to Delaware and Maryland to see what will happen in the region and signs point toward snow for a few more hours.
With the sun setting and temperatures cooling, snow will start to accumulate. However, if you're dry now, I don't expect anymore flakes to fly for you.
Noon - Atlantic City, Cape May Court House and Cape May are among the places near the shore that are still raining. Joe has a forecast update
10:00 a.m. - Rain is changing to snow in our corner of the state. As of 10 a.m. changeovers to snow are seen in northern Ocean County.
It does look like the coating to 1.5 inch amounts for most of the area will verify, but expect it to be on the lower end.
8:20 a.m. - The snow forecast will go as planned but the steady rain, and the change to snow, are taking longer than I expected. Readjusting for the new information, here's what to expect.
Rain showers did begin between 1 and 3 a.m. However, the steady rain will have worked in between 7 and 10 a.m. Thursday, from west to east across the area.
From there, a cold front will pass, flipping winds from southwest to northwest across the area. That will bring a drop in temperatures, cold enough to flip rain to snow.
This has also been delayed. This is partially because cold air does take a long time to flip from rain to snow but it's also because the precipitation is taking longer to arrive.
Figure that it will snow as early as 9:30 a.m. in Manchester or Bridgeton, but take until noon for a flip to Cape May.
Light to moderate (0.5 to 1.0 inch per hour snow) will be around for the midday and afternoon. The slower timing of the front means that snow will end between 3 and 5 p.m., again from west to east.
A coating to 1.5 inches will be likely for most of our region. However, 1.5 to 3 inches will fall in places like Bridgeton or Manchester, closer to the New Jersey Turnpike. I'd use the lower end of the totals for this.
7:30 a.m. - Joe Martucci here. As the rain turns to snow, I want to see your snowfall measurements. Submit them on social media. Just make sure to include a photo with the ruler in the ground.
Original Story
A fairly minor snow event will take hold of the region Thursday.
A cold front will pass Thursday morning, flipping winds from southwest to northwest across the area. That will bring a drop in temperatures, cold enough to flip rain to snow. This will likely occur as early as 8 a.m. in Bridgeton or Manchester and as late at 10 a.m. in Atlantic City and Cape May.
Light (under 0.5 inches per hour) to moderate (0.5 to 1.0 inch per hour snow) will be around until it ends 1 to 3 p.m.
I bumped up snowfall totals slightly compared to Tuesday. A coating to 1.5 inches will be likely for most of our region. However, 1.5 to 3 inches will fall in places like Bridgeton or Manchester, closer to the New Jersey Turnpike.
As Thursday's snow winds down, more will be on the way for some Saturday
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Why is it so active?
The jet stream, the river of air roughly 30,000 feet high that separates two airmasses that is often times the storm track at the surface is locked in a position that allows for cold air to drain in from Canada while also allowing storms to move from the South to the northeast.
Taking a deeper dive into this, the Pacific North American teleconnection pattern (PNA) is in a positive phase. That favors a trough of lower pressure aloft, which is cold, to sit in the Eastern United States. For December, up until the record high temperature set at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City on Jan. 2, the PNA was negative, keeping the cold air to the west and mild air in the east.
The North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) is a phrase more often used to describe our pattern. This looks at the air pressure difference between Iceland and the Azores, located off of Portugal. The NAO has been in a neutral phase, meaning no real signal. A negative NAO would bring a blocking high pressure to southern Greenland, which prevents storms moving off the East Coast from going east, well out to sea from New Jersey.
Thursday: Rain to accumulating snow
2 p.m. Thursday update
The cold front is stalling out and that is giving the Jersey Shore and South Jersey different conditions. While Somers Point snows, Hammonton is dry and some sun is even peaking out up north in Newark, with a mostly cloudy sky reported.
It’s finally snowing in Somers Point @ACPressMartucci pic.twitter.com/FllR2S7DYI— Mark Melhorn (@ACPressMelhorn) January 20, 2022
Most of the snow, though has not stuck to the ground. The light intensity snowfall and daytime timing means that the majority of this is melting on contact. Air temperatures have stayed above freezing.
Where it's snowing now will continue through about 4 p.m., then, it'll roll off the Cape May coast at 6 p.m.
A coating to 1.5 inches is expected still, occurring the on the lower end of the forecast. So while that part of the forecast is OK, I did miss the later timing of the rain beginning and then the changeover.
Still, rain puddles may freeze up before the sun sets so even though the snow will end, it will still be icy. Do take care out on the roads.
Following the snow, the polar vortex will stretch out from Hudson Bay to the Northeast. Lows will be in the teens Thursday night and highs will stay below freezing until Sunday afternoon. That will set us up for a possible pair of weekend storms.
Friday night to Saturday: Storm mainly slides south
Thursday's rain and snow will see its cold front stretch from Nova Scotia to Georgia on Friday morning.
This will lay down the railroads tracks needed for this storm to move northeast off the Florida coast. Arctic, dry, high-pressure in New England will shift those railroad tracks a bit, which is crucial to whether the region winds up dry or with some snow showers Friday night into Saturday.
Any precipitation that does fall will be snow. The computer models as of Thursday afternoon are mostly in the camp that some snow will fall, but mainly in Cape May County, closest to the low-pressure system.
I believe the night will go something like this.
10 p.m. to midnight Friday night: Snow begins in Cape May, winds increase out of the northeast.
Midnight to 5 a.m. Saturday: "Peak" of the storm. Light snow falls in Cape May County and parts of Atlantic, Ocean and Cumberland counties. However, dry air will put a block from it expanding too far into the state. Vineland, Hammonton and Toms River should all be dry.
5 to 7 a.m. Saturday: Snow moves offshore.
In terms of snow totals, anywhere from a coating up to two inches of snow will be likely from a line running from Bivalve to Estell Manor to Brigantine on south. Elsewhere, I don't even believe snow in guaranteed.
I will likely update this map Friday morning. I'll track the evolution of the storm in the Deep South. If it looks like low-pressure will be, say, 30 miles further southeast, then it's possible that we escape the snow.
Temperatures will be in the 20s when and where it snows Friday night into Saturday morning. High temperatures will likely be around 30 degrees for the afternoon, roughly 15 degrees below average. Saturday night's low depending on the snow cover, as places with snow cover cool faster than those without. However, teens inland and around 20 at the shore is a good bet.
Given the weak northeasterly winds expected and a moon phase that favors lower tides, coastal flooding is not anticipated. Wind damage or power outages will not be a problem.
Sunday: Swing and a miss from nor'easter
The potential for a storm Sunday was on life support Wednesday. Now, I can firmly say that the storm is a no go for us. The storm will be well out to sea. We could get a snow shower Sunday night but that would be from a weak piece of energy moving in from the west, not near the coast.
Rather, expect Sunday to finally pull above freezing, ending what will then have been near 60 hour stretch of sub-32 temperatures. Highs will still only get to the mid-30s, though.
Next Week: Pretty quiet until the end of the week
The PNA will remain positive, supporting cold air in the east. A neutral to slightly positive NAO will remain a faster moving jet stream, less supportive of slow moving nor'easter.
Therefore, expect highs in the 30s and low in the teens inland and lower 20s at the shore for most of the week. An Alberta Clipper, a cold, fast moving low pressure system will move through New England. A few rain or snow showers will be likely.
Warm, juicy air from the Gulf of Mexico will then want to clash with cold air coming from the Midwest at some point late next week into the weekend. The Jan. 27 to Jan. 30 period has potential to throw rain or snow our way. However, I'm about three days away from even calling the storm on or off.
WATCH NOW: What exactly are nor'easters?
While nor'easters bring everything from strong winds to heavy precipitation to coastal flooding, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says there's one simple phrase to define it. Joe explains what nor'easters actually are and how they form.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.