LIVE UPDATES: Snow accumulating in South Jersey, tidal flooding to come

3:00 p.m. - A high wind warning, for damaging winds, will be in effect for coastal Atlantic and Ocean counties from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. I'm not surprised by this. Given that low pressure will only be climbing the coast very slowly Monday as it intensifies, winds will be able to how right on shore. The potential for power outages and downed tree limbs will be there.

Coastal Cape May county will be in a wind advisory from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. This is less hazardous than a warning. However, isolated outages and wind damage will be possible.

2:30 p.m. - The coastal flood watch in Cumberland County is now a coastal flood advisory. That means that hazardous tidal surge will occur within the next 24 hours.

Since the Delaware Bay is positioned northwest to southeast, the bay won't full capture the push of water that the east to northeast wind will bring throughout the storm. Therefore, only minor flood stage will be likely here, while moderate flood stage will be likely elsewhere.

12:00 p.m. - The snow may not be sticking yet, but they sure are beautiful. Celeste Provos, of Margate, shared this perfectly star shaped snow flakes.

10:30 a.m. -

