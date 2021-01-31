LIVE UPDATES: Snow accumulating in South Jersey, tidal flooding to come

The Press of Atlantic City wants to see what's happening in your neighborhood. Send photos and videos to www.pressofac.com/photosubmissions and it'll be included here.
Submit your snowfall totals on Meteorologist Joe Martucci's Facebook and Twitter pages. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly explains how to get the most accurate readings in your spot.
6:30 p.m. - Evening update on the accumulating snow, when snow will change to rain and a look at dangerous winds and tidal flooding.
5:35 p.m. - All New Jersey Transit buses, rail (except Atlantic City Rail Line), Access Link service will be temporarily suspended systemwide for the entire service day on Monday due to the storm. Service is suspended out of an abundance of caution for the safety of NJ TRANSIT customers and employees.
4:45 p.m. - Facebook Live on current conditions and where the storm goes from here.
3:00 p.m. - A high wind warning, for damaging winds, will be in effect for coastal Atlantic and Ocean counties from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. I'm not surprised by this. Given that low pressure will only be climbing the coast very slowly Monday as it intensifies, winds will be able to how right on shore. The potential for power outages and downed tree limbs will be there.
Coastal Cape May county will be in a wind advisory from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. This is less hazardous than a warning. However, isolated outages and wind damage will be possible.
2:30 p.m. - The coastal flood watch in Cumberland County is now a coastal flood advisory. That means that hazardous tidal surge will occur within the next 24 hours.
Since the Delaware Bay is positioned northwest to southeast, the bay won't full capture the push of water that the east to northeast wind will bring throughout the storm. Therefore, only minor flood stage will be likely here, while moderate flood stage will be likely elsewhere.
12:00 p.m. - The snow may not be sticking yet, but they sure are beautiful. Celeste Provos, of Margate, shared this perfectly star shaped snow flakes.
10:30 a.m. -
A winter storm watch is in effect for most of the area
A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Tuesday for mainland Cape May county, as well as all of Cumberland County and all of Atlantic County. The Ocean County shore is included in this as well.
For mainland Ocean County, as well as Burlington and Salem counties on north, a winter storm warning will be in effect from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
Note that the Cape May County shore does not have any winter storm alerts in effect. However a wind advisory will be in effect for there, as well as the Atlantic County shoreline, from 7 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Monday.
Coastal flood hazards are out
Meanwhile, for the shore, tidal flooding will be the biggest issue. A coastal flood warning is in effect for Ocean, Atlantic, Burlington and Cape May counties for the Monday morning through Tuesday midday high tides. Cumberland county is in a coastal flood advisory.
In South Jersey, Atlantic Ocean high tides are within a half hour of each other. However, ba…
More information on the coastal flooding is later in the article.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
What's changed and what's new to the forecast (as of Saturday p.m.)
A complete snow map for the storm is now posted for the upcoming event. This will include the total for both the snow before and after the rain Monday.
Given the latest information, the snowfall gradient will be tight in parts of Ocean, Atlantic and Cumberland counties. Furthermore, it does look more likely that moderate stage coastal flooding, the kind that can cause property damage, will be around Monday during the high tides.
The shore and mainland have different storm threats
The usual differences will exist between the mainland and the shore. The shore will likely see more rain, and have two to three rounds of coastal flooding to contend with. Meanwhile, the mainland will have a higher threat of accumulating snow.
The potential for power outages and damaging winds will not be ruled out as the storm intensifies and created higher gusts.
Here's how our nor'easter is coming to South Jersey
The same low pressure system that brought heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada Mountains and flakes to lower elevations of Southern California will move into the Great Plains Saturday. Winter storm warnings are in effect for places like Chicago and Milwaukee as heavy snow falls Saturday night.
Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will reload the storm as it moves into the Ohio River Valley Sunday. However, from there, the storm will weaken and transfer its energy to the Mid-Atlantic coast. That low pressure will develop off the Delmarva shore Monday. However, with a powerful high pressure system to the north, it will meander off the Jersey Shore into Monday night, not being allowed to escape into Atlantic Canada.
Eventually, on Tuesday, the storm will be allowed to escape further offshore, but move to the east, instead of north.
Expect the first accumulating snowfall since Dec. 19, 2019 Sunday. This will sit in history as the third longest snow cover drought since records started at Atlantic City International Airport in 1945.
Where do the computer models stand (as of Saturday afternoon)?
All of the models have a changeover to rain in most of southeastern New Jersey for at least a few hours Monday. However, the length of the changeover to rain is seen by the computer models.
The American, GFS, model, the German, ICON, model, the United Kingdom, UKMET model and the Canadian computer models all show rain falling for much of Monday, leading to lower snow totals.
Meanwhile, the American, NAM model and the European, ECMWF, model both show rain falling for a lesser period of time. This keeps totals, higher, especially in places like Deerfield, Folsom or Shamong.
Here's how the storm will evolve in your neighborhood
Snow will take a while to spread into New Jersey, a result of dry air still present in the state Sunday.
Snow will begin between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday for those generally south of the Atlantic City Expressway. To the north, the snow will begin between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Snow will then fall for the rest of the day. Then, expect a very slow changeover to rain. This can start as early as sunset in Cape May. Most of Atlantic, Ocean and Cumberland County will change over during the pre-dawn hours Monday. In some places, like Hammonton or Bridgeton, it may not be until Monday morning when this happens.
Here are the snowfall totals, with totals for before and after the rain
4 to 8 inches of snow will be possible in places like Hammonton, Upper Deerfield and Bridgeton. Given that snow will either only briefly change over to rain or not change over at all, this is a total for the whole event. Plowable snow is likely.
Further southeast, Stafford, Beach Haven, Egg Harbor Township, Maurice River and etc, plowable snow will be possible with the front end of the storm, before the changeover. Then, after the rain, a shovelable amount of snow will be possible. However, much of this should melt on the roads and sidewalks, due to the wet ground from the rain.
For most of Cape May County, as well as downbeach of Atlantic City, expect 1 to 2 inches on the front end of the storm, which will stick to all untreated surfaces. Then, after the rain, up to an inch will accumulate, mainly on colder and grassy surfaces.
Blowing and drifting snow will be possible well inland, where rain will not weigh down the snow.
Expect three to four rounds of coastal flooding and it could bring damage
Be prepared to move your cars near the bays, road closures and possibly even damage to homes and businesses. Monday and Tuesday high tides threaten to bring flooded to the shore.
Along the Atlantic Ocean and attached bays, minor flood stage will be likely with the Monday morning high tide. Then, moderate flood stage will be likely with the Monday evening and Tuesday morning high tides. This only occurs a few times a year. Minor stage coastal flooding will be possible with the Tuesday evening high tide.
On the Delaware Bay, minor stage coastal flooding will only be likely with the Tuesday evening high tide. Minor flood stage will be possible during the Monday evening an Tuesday morning high tides. With an east to northeast wind blowing, the northwest to southeast orientation of the bay doesn't allow for water to pile up as effectively there, leading to lower flood stage.
In moderate flood stage, homes and business that are unraised may have water in them. Water rushes up to the dune along the shoreline, which flooding may extend blocks inland on the bayside. This only happens a few times a year.
Minor flood stage, on the other hand, happens roughly two dozen times a year, and is increasing. While roads may be closed for a brief period of time, no damage to homes or businesses will be expected.
Remember, if you see flooded water, turn around, don't drown.
Here's how to find what tidal flooding will be like on your block
ClimateCentral, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, has a Surging Seas Risk Finder tool that allows you to see when coastal flooding creeps onto your block.
When coastal flooding is anticipated, you can use a combination of the Mid-Atlantic River Forecasting Center's tidal flooding forecasts and this tool to find what streets will have water.
Power outages and wind damage will be possible
A high wind warning will be in effect for coastal Atlantic and Ocean counties from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. Meanwhile, coastal Cape May County, including everyone south of the canal, will be in a wind advisory from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The combination of strong winds and the weight of the falling snow may bring power outages and downed tree limbs Sunday night into Tuesday. Winds will be strongest Monday into Monday night, when the low pressure will sit only 100-200 miles offshore.
Shore: Expect sustained winds around 15 mph Sunday. By Sunday night, sustained winds will increase into the 20s. On Monday, sustained winds increase to the 30s. With gusts in the 50s at times, wind damage and power outages will be most likely here. On Monday night into Tuesday, sustained winds will be in the 20s.
Mainland: Expect sustained winds around 10 mph Sunday. By Sunday night, winds will pick up to around 15 mph. On Monday, sustained winds will be in the 20s, with gusts in the 40s. Power outages and wind damage will not be ruled out. On Monday night, sustained winds will be around 15 mph, continuing until Tuesday.
Winds start out from the southeast Sunday. Then, they'll turn to the east-northeast Sunday night into Monday. Winds the
WATCH NOW: National Weather Service explains how to measure snow
When it comes to measuring snow, make sure you have a flat board to measure it on. Alex Staarmann, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, which covers the region, explains the proper way to tally up the snow totals.
