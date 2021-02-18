LIVE UPDATES: Sleet, ice accumulates as coastal storm continues

10:50 a.m. - Sleet is snow that melted aloft and then froze on its journey back down to the surface. Essentially, they're balls of ice.

With sleet expected into the afternoon, expect to hear a lot of pings on your windows. Here's a few videos of the pinging from around the region.

8:40 a.m. - A reminder about how even though final storm totals may come in lower than forecast, the impact will be about the same.

7:55 a.m. - As the storm began, I went on Facebook and Instagram live to answer questions and give a look at where the storm was heading.

