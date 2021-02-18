LIVE UPDATES: Sleet, ice accumulates as coastal storm continues

10:50 a.m. - Sleet is snow that melted aloft and then froze on its journey back down to the surface. Essentially, they're balls of ice.
With sleet expected into the afternoon, expect to hear a lot of pings on your windows. Here's a few videos of the pinging from around the region.
8:40 a.m. - A reminder about how even though final storm totals may come in lower than forecast, the impact will be about the same.
Remember, sleet is about 3x heavier than snow. 1" of sleet is like 3" of snow. That's important for finals totals. The numbers may not match up to what actually happened, impacts wise.— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) February 18, 2021
7:55 a.m. - As the storm began, I went on Facebook and Instagram live to answer questions and give a look at where the storm was heading.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
