LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm watch in South Jersey

3:15 p.m. - Keep your devices charged, cut down loose tree limbs and have a way to get weather updates. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of South Jersey through 10 p.m., according to the Storm Prediction Center in Normal, Oklahoma.

Throughout the day, I have highlighted the risk for mainly damaging winds between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday. That will come to fruition.

The combination of the heat (80s for most of the mainland), sunshine (which broke through the fog bank) and humid air (dew points near a sticky 70) all prime the atmosphere for storms to move in from the way and bring severe weather.

That being said, I'm not sold that most of the region sees severe thunderstorms. For starters, the two lines of storms coming through will be scattered, so some of you will be completely dry.

Secondly, with the evening timing of the storm, that unstable air that built up all afternoon will wane, lessening the chance of storm damage.