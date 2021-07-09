LIVE UPDATES: Route 152 causeway closed near Somers Point as Elsa departs

The road is closed to traffic there as of the time of writing.

9:30 a.m. - As people start their days after the storm, it was likely that damage reports would come in.

The Route 152 bridge between Somers Point and Longport is closed on the Somers Point side due to downed telephone poles. Longport Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Bruce Funk confirmed this.

He said that was the only spot he knew of in town with damage. That's also exactly where there was rotating Thursday night.

9:00 a.m. - The remaining tropical storm warnings have been dropped in Burlington, Ocean and Monmouth counties. Only a flood advisories remains for highlight nuisance rainfall flooding in Ocean County.

So what now? Get ready for sunshine!

Clouds are breaking apart in Cumberland and Cape May counties and you'll even have a mostly sunny sky for a few hours around noon.

It'll be a nice day to be outside, whether it's to clean up around the house or hit the pool, even the beach. Do beware that there is a high risk for rip currents, though. Don't let the sunshine trick you into thinking Elsa is far gone.