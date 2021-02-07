LIVE UPDATES: Rain's quickly changing to snow in South Jersey, accumulating

11:00 a.m. - Here was my original flip to snow times from Saturday evening.

Greenwich changed over around 9:30 a.m. Millville started to snow right at the end of my forecast, at 10 a.m. For Atlantic County, it has been more of a struggle. However, Egg Harbor City and Mullica have changed to snow as of the time of writing. 36 degrees again looks to be the magic number for rain to turn to snow.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

10:45 a.m. -

8:45 a.m. - Despite temperatures around 40 in Cape May County, as well as those east of the Parkway at the current time, it is snowing elsewhere in South Jersey.

Columbus, New Jersey, in Burlington County has fat snowflakes and a moderate intensity snow. Snowfall rates are 0.5 - 1.0 inch per hour in moderate intensity snow.

Mount Holly is also reporting snow at this time. The temperature there is 36 degrees, which looks like the "magic number" for rain to flip to snow.

So when can southeastern New Jersey get down to 36? Find your location on the map and look at the model run. The shore will be tough to get that low, and a change in the snow map will likely be needed.

7:30 a.m. -