LIVE UPDATES: Rain's quickly changing to snow in South Jersey, accumulating

Snow's piling up! 2.6" in Buena... 2.4" in Hammonton. Here's my snow map from this morning. pic.twitter.com/VhAE50VKwW— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) February 7, 2021
12:45 p.m. -
12:15 p.m. - Snow has made it to The Press' office in Pleasantville, and I was excited.
It happened dot GIF pic.twitter.com/isP2VOyAg0— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) February 7, 2021
Temperatures have fallen to 33 at Atlantic City International Airport and 34 at Cape May County Airport in Lower Township. As rain got heavier, the atmosphere cooled (think of the cooler temperatures after a summer thunderstorm). That flip rain over to snow happened quickly. Executive Editor Buzz Keough noted how fast the change over was in Galloway, going from rain at 11:08 a.m. to accumulating snow at 11:38 a.m.
Coming down fast now! From rain to this in a half hour here in Galloway Township. @ACPressMartucci pic.twitter.com/iebDEkj1f4— Buzz Keough (@buzzkeough) February 7, 2021
Snow then worked its way toward Absecon, flipping from rain around 11:50 a.m.
The Absecon Bubble®️ has burst.— ACPressCharles (@ACPressCharles) February 7, 2021
❄️☃️❄️
At 12:05 p.m., Press education reporter Claire Lowe reported all snow in Egg Harbor Township. It is 38 in Atlantic City and
Snowing now! pic.twitter.com/Uv4lJAbmpC— Claire Lowe (@clairelowe) February 7, 2021
The last frontier is the coast, so to speak. Cape May is flipping between rain and snow, with a temperature of 34 degrees. Meanwhile, Atlantic City is all rain at 38 degrees. Expect a changeover to snow by 1 p.m. if you are not seeing the flakes fly yet.
11:35 a.m. - Sunday midday video update on the change from rain to snow.
11:05 a.m. - A meteorologist friend of mine, Steve M., in Egg Harbor Township, said that sleet is mixing in with rain. As I said last night and this morning, it is going to take time but rain will change to snow in most places.
11:00 a.m. - Here was my original flip to snow times from Saturday evening.
Greenwich changed over around 9:30 a.m. Millville started to snow right at the end of my forecast, at 10 a.m. For Atlantic County, it has been more of a struggle. However, Egg Harbor City and Mullica have changed to snow as of the time of writing. 36 degrees again looks to be the magic number for rain to turn to snow.
SNOW is pushing toward the coast. 36F continues to be the magic number for the flip over. Egg Harbor City, Weymouth, Millville are snowing!— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) February 7, 2021
Temps still holding strong (warm) at the shore, though. pic.twitter.com/gI0CpfksXT
10:45 a.m. -
8:45 a.m. - Despite temperatures around 40 in Cape May County, as well as those east of the Parkway at the current time, it is snowing elsewhere in South Jersey.
Columbus, New Jersey, in Burlington County has fat snowflakes and a moderate intensity snow. Snowfall rates are 0.5 - 1.0 inch per hour in moderate intensity snow.
All snow now in slow mo. enjoy the quick hit😁 pic.twitter.com/Xf8Mm2UEtJ— Todd (@Tkoko22) February 7, 2021
Mount Holly is also reporting snow at this time. The temperature there is 36 degrees, which looks like the "magic number" for rain to flip to snow.
So when can southeastern New Jersey get down to 36? Find your location on the map and look at the model run. The shore will be tough to get that low, and a change in the snow map will likely be needed.
7:30 a.m. -
Snow totals are going to come down to how long heavy precipitation will flip 39F and rain to 33F and snow. Very sensitive. I don't do snow probabilies normally butA.C. is something like:— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) February 7, 2021
All rain: 30%
Coating - 1.5: 25%
1.5 - 3": 35%
3-6": 10%
6:00 a.m. - Good morning. The rain and snow is falling. South Jersey's nor'easter is here in South Jersey. Unlike the last one, this one will be a quick hitter. Look for the storm to be out of here between 3 to 5 p.m., just in time for the big game.
Rain will changeover to snow everywhere by midday, happening last at the shore.
Here's the latest video update on the storm in South Jersey.
If you want to send in snow totals, Meteorologist Joe Marutcci's Facebook and Twitter pages will be the place to go for that. For best snow measuring practices, the National Weather Service explains how that is done.
For state highway road conditions, nj511.org has all of the latest information.
