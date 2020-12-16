4:40 p.m. - The first snowfall totals have come in from southeastern New Jersey.
Bridgeton - 0.5 inches
Greenwich - 0.3 inches
As advertised, though, the snowfall gradient is sharp. In Shamong, Burlington County, about 30 miles north of Bridgeton, 3 inches of snow fell as of 4:44 p.m. Philadelphia had 3 inches of snow as of 4:35 p.m.
Heavy snow in Medford at 4:25 PM with 31 degrees @NWS_MountHolly @nynjpaweather @ACPressMartucci @JoeyAKAFishboy #NJwx pic.twitter.com/6Wep99n26z— marc carpenter (@mcadehaven) December 16, 2020
4:00 p.m. - Tune in for a live update on the nor'easter
4PM LIVE Update on our Nor'easter https://t.co/xBFOl07bEW— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) December 16, 2020
3:30 p.m. - Western Atlantic and Cumberland counties continue to hold onto the snow. This was possible, as they are far enough inland to not be as impacted by the milder ocean waters, which are in the mid-40s.
The dew point, a measure of moisture, tells the story. Where dew points are below freezing, snow was falling, where they were above freezing, rain falls. A very tight dew point gradient has been seen in the area, leading to the contrast in conditions, just a few miles apart.
1:15 p.m. - Rain, and snow, began the event in South Jersey. Greenwich Township, in Cumberland County, was one of the first places in the region to see precipitation in the form of snow. According to Beth Schofield, a resident of the town, snow quickly accumulated as it fell.
🌨️ WE HAVE SNOW! 🌨️— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) December 16, 2020
My buddy Beth S. just sent me over this photo from Greenwich, in Cumberland County. She texted me that the pictures don't do it justice!
I was saying that Western Cumberland should start at snow. We'll see if Vineland and Hammonton and do the same. pic.twitter.com/cbiYn30eym
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Have there been any forecast changes Wednesday morning?
The only updated Wednesday morning were to reflect the latest changes to the coastal flood and wind alerts. The snow map has been set since Tuesday afternoon and the information regarding the tides still stand.
Here are the alerts in effect for the region
A high wind warning is in effect for Cape May County, as well as the shore in Atlantic and Ocean counties. The warning was expanded to Cape May County overnight. The warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday.
Meanwhile, a less significant but still impactful wind advisory is in effect for the mainland in Atlantic and Ocean counties, as well as Cumberland County. This is also in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday.
A coastal flood warning is now in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 3 p.m. Thursday for dangerous tides that can bring property damage in Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean counties. The warning in Cumberland County is in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, to cover just the Thursday morning high tide.
Out on the waters, a gale warning is in effect from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Then, a more impactful storm warning will go into effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday. Seas 10 to 20 feet will be present within the storm warning.
The winter storm warning is in effect for most of the northern half of the state. A winter storm advisory is in effect for western Burlington County, Camden, Gloucester and Salem counties.
When will this all happen?
Rain, snow, coastal flooding and damaging winds are all concerns, but will happen at different times.
Rain and Snow
Precipitation will start between 1 and 3 p.m. For most of southeastern New Jersey, this will start as plain rain. However, for those in western Cumberland or Atlantic counties, snow may begin the event, which would struggle to accumulate on pavements.
By 7 p.m. it will be all rain everywhere. A soaking rain will then fall during the evening. Around 1 a.m., as the center of the low pressure moves ashore, rain will break up. A few hours of dry time will be possible. Otherwise, expect scattered showers, which will mix with snow on much of the mainland, to end between 6 and 9 a.m. Thursday.
Winds
Winds will be breezy Wednesday. However, they will strengthen and potentially turn damaging after sunset Wednesday. This will last all throughout the night, tapering off Thursday morning.
Coastal Flooding
Spotty minor flood stage conditions will be likely with the Wednesday morning high tide. Widespread minor stage flooding will be likely with the Wednesday evening high tide. However, the most significant high tide will be with the Thursday morning one, where damage to property threatens. Find your high tide time here.
What is the official snow forecast for our area?
There will be a sharp gradient in snowfall totals in South Jersey, but most of it will be focused on the Philadelphia suburbs.
For southeastern New Jersey, the highest totals will be in towns like Hammonton, Bridgeton, Shiloh and Hopewell, where 0.5 to 2 inches of snow will be likely. For most of mainland Atlantic and Ocean counties, however, expect anywhere from flakes to 0.5 inches, mainly on grassy surfaces.
The shore, as well as most of Cape May County should stay as all rain.
Note the sharp contrast in snowfall totals near the New Jersey Turnpike corridor. On Monday evening's forecast, it was mentioned that this would be likely and given the mild, oceanic air meeting with cold, Canadian air, 10 miles will mean the difference between snow brushes and snow shovels.
Despite the low totals, snow Thursday may be enough to break records. The Dec. 17 record at Atlantic City International Airport is 0.2 inches of snow (records go back to 1945). Meanwhile, Seabrook Farms in Upper Deerfield Township only has a record of 0.5 inches for the date.
I live at the shore, what will the coastal flooding be like?
The Thursday morning (midday in the back bays) high tide will be the most significant. Prepare for moderate flood stage, with flooding for two to four hours.
In moderate flood stage, damage to property, especially unraised homes and businesses, threaten. Roads, even the ones that do not usually flood, will flood. Expect road closures on the Black and White Horse Pikes between Atlantic City and the mainland. The Dorset Avenue Bridge in Ventnor and the Route 72 bridge in Long Beach Island may experience problems. On the beaches, water can rush over the dune and onto the streets.
For many, this may be the largest coastal flooding even since Oct. 27, 2018.
The combination of strong winds, winds coming from the onshore direction for a long period of time, and a nearby low pressure system, will be responsible for this flooding.
The effect would be less if the winds end up being northerly, instead of the northeast, during the time of high tide. If that occurs, then expect borderline minor to moderate flood stage, sparing South Jersey from the worst.
Here's how to find what tidal flooding will be like on your block
ClimateCentral, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, has a Surging Seas Risk Finder tool that allows you to see when coastal flooding creeps onto your block.
When coastal flooding is anticipated, you can use a combination of the Mid-Atlantic River Forecasting Center's tidal flooding forecasts and this tool to find what streets will have water.
How strong will the winds be?
Winds will howl from the east and northeast Wednesday evening. Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph will be likely on the islands, with gusts up to 55 mph. On the mainland, sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph will be likely. As low pressure moves over South Jersey Wednesday night, winds will weaken, closer to the center of the low. Winds will then be breezy out of the northwest early Thursday morning.
Power outages and damage to trees and structures begin around 45 mph. Make sure to charge your portable device, keep candles handy and have the generator ready, outside your home, if you have one.
What does South Jersey gas have to say about the storm?
South Jersey Gas reminds customers that it is not necessary to turn off gas service, as it will operate safely during a nor'easter. During and after the storm, though, it is important to do the following.
• Be sure to check your natural gas meter to ensure it is clear of snow and ice. Shovel and brush off snow carefully. To avoid damaging equipment do not pour hot water or attempt to chip ice off and avoid using a snow blower around your meter.
• Keep gas utility and appliance vents clear from snow that may drift up along the foundation of a home to avoid the potential for dangerous indoor natural gas buildup. The vent can become plugged when ice and snow melt during the day and refreeze at night.
• If at any time you suspect a gas leak, evacuate the area immediately. Once you are away from the area, call the South Jersey Gas Leak Hotline at 1-800-582-7060. Do not use anything that may cause a spark, including matches, phones, or any motorized equipment in the area where the odor and/or hissing sound exists.
• Practice caution when using alternate sources of heat such as a space heater. Be sure to always follow manufacturer instructions for use.
What will be The Press' coverage plan?
Look for new forecast videos at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, then 5:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Live videos will be possible, and will be announced on social media.
Expect a live video at the shore Thursday morning to cover the coastal flooding.
Have a photo or video you'd like to share? Submit it here and The Press could use it in videos and articles.
