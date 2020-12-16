4:40 p.m. - The first snowfall totals have come in from southeastern New Jersey.

Bridgeton - 0.5 inches

Greenwich - 0.3 inches

As advertised, though, the snowfall gradient is sharp. In Shamong, Burlington County, about 30 miles north of Bridgeton, 3 inches of snow fell as of 4:44 p.m. Philadelphia had 3 inches of snow as of 4:35 p.m.

3:30 p.m. - Western Atlantic and Cumberland counties continue to hold onto the snow. This was possible, as they are far enough inland to not be as impacted by the milder ocean waters, which are in the mid-40s.

The dew point, a measure of moisture, tells the story. Where dew points are below freezing, snow was falling, where they were above freezing, rain falls. A very tight dew point gradient has been seen in the area, leading to the contrast in conditions, just a few miles apart.

1:15 p.m. - Rain, and snow, began the event in South Jersey. Greenwich Township, in Cumberland County, was one of the first places in the region to see precipitation in the form of snow. According to Beth Schofield, a resident of the town, snow quickly accumulated as it fell.

