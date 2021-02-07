LIVE UPDATES: Rain changing to snow closer to the coast

11:05 a.m. - A meteorologist friend of mine, Steve M., in Egg Harbor Township, said that sleet is mixing in with rain. As I said last night and this morning, it is going to take time but rain will change to snow in most places.

11:00 a.m. - Here was my original flip to snow times from Saturday evening.

Greenwich changed over around 9:30 a.m. Millville started to snow right at the end of my forecast, at 10 a.m. For Atlantic County, it has been more of a struggle. However, Egg Harbor City and Mullica have changed to snow as of the time of writing. 36 degrees again looks to be the magic number for rain to turn to snow.

10:45 a.m. -

8:45 a.m. - Despite temperatures around 40 in Cape May County, as well as those east of the Parkway at the current time, it is snowing elsewhere in South Jersey.

Columbus, New Jersey, in Burlington County has fat snowflakes and a moderate intensity snow. Snowfall rates are 0.5 - 1.0 inch per hour in moderate intensity snow.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mount Holly is also reporting snow at this time. The temperature there is 36 degrees, which looks like the "magic number" for rain to flip to snow.