LIVE UPDATES: Rain changing over to snow in the region

10:00 a.m. - Rain is changing to snow in our corner of the state. As of 10 a.m. changeovers to snow are seen in northern Ocean County.

It does look like the coating to 1.5 inch amounts for most of the area will verify, but expect it to be on the lower end.

8:20 a.m. - The snow forecast will go as planned but the steady rain, and the change to snow, are taking longer than I expected. Readjusting for the new information, here's what to expect.

Rain showers did begin between 1 and 3 a.m. However, the steady rain will have worked in between 7 and 10 a.m. Thursday, from west to east across the area.

From there, a cold front will pass, flipping winds from southwest to northwest across the area. That will bring a drop in temperatures, cold enough to flip rain to snow.

This has also been delayed. This is partially because cold air does take a long time to flip from rain to snow but it's also because the precipitation is taking longer to arrive.

Figure that it will snow as early as 9:30 a.m. in Manchester or Bridgeton, but take until noon for a flip to Cape May.

