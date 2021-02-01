 Skip to main content
LIVE UPDATES: Rain changing back to snow as another round of flooding waits
top story

LIVE UPDATES: Rain changing back to snow as another round of flooding waits

013121_gal_snow

On Jan. 31 2021, images of the first snow storm of 2021. (l-r) Gabriel Hill 8, and his dad Darrell, both of Somers Point, enjoying the fresh snow.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

The Press of Atlantic City wants to see what's happening in your neighborhood. Send photos and videos to www.pressofac.com/photosubmissions and it'll be included here. 

Submit your snowfall totals on Meteorologist Joe Martucci's Facebook and Twitter pages. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly explains how to get the most accurate readings in your spot

3:00 p.m. Tuesday - Hey all, I'm finally back from Atlantic City and was able to sit down and forecast the rest of our long lasting storm out. For some, rain has changed over from snow. I've had people tell me snow in falling in Greenwich and sleet is falling in Ship Bottom. With a turn of the winds to the north, colder air will work into the region, flipping everyone over to snow. 

Flip to snow

Earlier, I spent a few hours in the flood waters in Atlantic City. At the A.C. tide gauge, this is the highest tidal flooding since Oct. 2018. 1 to 2 feet of water are out on the roadways, making traffic impassable. 

11:45 p.m. - That's a wrap for the night, most of southeastern New Jersey is snow, save for western Cumberland County. Here's a look at the latest snowfall totals, compared to my forecast before the snow started Sunday.  

11 p.m. Sunday snow totals

Snow totals at 11 p.m. compared to my storm total snow forecast. 

The main question Monday becomes how much precipitation actually falls as snow. Here is my forecasted changeover back to snow from rain. 

Flip to snow

It will be a tight gradient, running west to east more than anything, thanks to the wind direction. As winds turn more and more northerly, the rain flip to snow first in the western part of the state, where a northeast wind is a colder, land-breeze, and then toward the coast. 

As a result, here are snow totals for the second round of snow. 

Monday - Tuesday Snow Totals.JPG

Have a great night and I'll be back with you Monday morning. 

11:30 p.m. - Even though only an inch of snow fell, when you have the first accumulating snow in 13 months, it's enough to build a snowman. 

Snowman in southeastern New Jersey

It wasn't much snow, but it was enough for a snowman. Jan. 31, 2021. 

8:45 p.m. -

8:05 p.m. - 

7:30 p.m. - Don't forget about the tidal flooding Monday. From Cape May, on up to Barnegat Light, expect moderate stage coastal flooding with both the morning and evening high tides. One to two feet of storm surge will be likely with this, enough to put water blocks inland from the coast, especially along the bays. 

Below is a look at where should flood in Ocean City and in part of the Wildwoods Monday morning (High tide will be 8 to 10 a.m.).

Ocean City Flooding.JPG
Wildwoods.JPG

6:30 p.m. - Evening update on the accumulating snow, when snow will change to rain and a look at dangerous winds and tidal flooding. 

5:35 p.m. - All New Jersey Transit buses, rail (except Atlantic City Rail Line), Access Link service will be temporarily suspended systemwide for the entire service day on Monday due to the storm. Service is suspended out of an abundance of caution for the safety of NJ TRANSIT customers and employees.    

4:45 p.m. - Facebook Live on current conditions and where the storm goes from here. 

3:00 p.m. - A high wind warning, for damaging winds, will be in effect for coastal Atlantic and Ocean counties from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. I'm not surprised by this. Given that low pressure will only be climbing the coast very slowly Monday as it intensifies, winds will be able to how right on shore. The potential for power outages and downed tree limbs will be there.

Wind Hazards

The latest National Weather Service wind hazards, as of Sunday afternoon. 

Coastal Cape May county will be in a wind advisory from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. This is less hazardous than a warning. However, isolated outages and wind damage will be possible.

2:30 p.m. - The coastal flood watch in Cumberland County is now a coastal flood advisory. That means that hazardous tidal surge will occur within the next 24 hours. 

coastal flood hazards

Since the Delaware Bay is positioned northwest to southeast, the bay won't full capture the push of water that the east to northeast wind will bring throughout the storm. Therefore, only minor flood stage will be likely here, while moderate flood stage will be likely elsewhere. 

12:00 p.m. - The snow may not be sticking yet, but they sure are beautiful. Celeste Provos, of Margate, shared this perfectly star shaped snow flakes. 

Snowflakes in Margate

Perfectly star-shaped snowflakes fell in Margate as the nor'easter began. Jan. 31, 2021. 

10:30 a.m.

Related to this story

