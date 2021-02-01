LIVE UPDATES: Rain changing back to snow as another round of flooding waits

Below is a look at where should flood in Ocean City and in part of the Wildwoods Monday morning (High tide will be 8 to 10 a.m.).

6:30 p.m. - Evening update on the accumulating snow, when snow will change to rain and a look at dangerous winds and tidal flooding.

5:35 p.m. - All New Jersey Transit buses, rail (except Atlantic City Rail Line), Access Link service will be temporarily suspended systemwide for the entire service day on Monday due to the storm. Service is suspended out of an abundance of caution for the safety of NJ TRANSIT customers and employees.

4:45 p.m. - Facebook Live on current conditions and where the storm goes from here.

3:00 p.m. - A high wind warning, for damaging winds, will be in effect for coastal Atlantic and Ocean counties from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. I'm not surprised by this. Given that low pressure will only be climbing the coast very slowly Monday as it intensifies, winds will be able to how right on shore. The potential for power outages and downed tree limbs will be there.

Coastal Cape May county will be in a wind advisory from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. This is less hazardous than a warning. However, isolated outages and wind damage will be possible.