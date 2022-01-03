 Skip to main content
LIVE UPDATES: Power outages, snowfall totals climb as NJ nor'easter goes on
featured

LIVE UPDATES: Power outages, snowfall totals climb as NJ nor'easter goes on

Ocean City January 2022 Nor'easter

The first nor'easter of the winter season covers Ocean City in snow the morning of January 3, 2022. 

 Joe Martucci

Share your photos of the storm at the Jersey Shore and in South Jersey with us here. You can follow Meteorologist Joe Martucci for more information on Social Media.

11 a.m.: Meteorologist Joe Martucci has a video update on the nor'easter from Atlantic City. 

11AM nor'easter update in Atlantic City

11 a.m. Nearly 2,000 Atlantic City Electric customers are without power, according to the company's outage map. Most outages are reported in the Wildwoods, with 1,047 customers affected.

Smaller outages are also reported throughout the area.

7:22 a.m. The forecast is on target. Precipitation began as rain between 2 and 4 a.m. Then, quickly changed over to a sleet and snow mix. Now, most of the region is snowing. North of Brick to Trenton, though, not a flake is falling.

Lower Cape May county continues to be an area I watch for mixing with storm. Currently, it is heavy sleet, a nasty winter storm that immediately sticks to roads. One inch of sleet is similar to three or four inches of snow. It's hard to move. 

January 2021 Nor'easter Begins

Sleet begins to cover Cape May Monday as the nor'easter begins. Jan. 3, 2022.

This will be a tug of war in the Cape May Bubble. You'll get the heaviest precipitation which will cool the atmosphere. At the same time, you have the mild, mighty sea to contend with. 

Otherwise, I'm OK with my forecasted totals. I'll do a snow map update around 10 a.m. 

Snow Map Sunday

This doesn't even count the coastal flooding. High tides are around 7:30 a.m. on the ocean front, later in the back bays. Fortunately, it does look like only minor flood stage will be had, as forecasted. The tidal gauge automated forecasts are overdoing the tide heights. in Atlantic City, the forecasted tide is 7.8 feet, moderate flood stage. However, it should only peak around 7 feet. 

Atlantic City Tide Gauge

I'll be in Atlantic City for a livestream around 8:30 a.m. Talk to you then. 

5:00 a.m.: You can check roadway conditions across the state on the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. With webcams up and down the Garden State Parkway, Route 9, Route 347 and more, it's a good place to check how your commute would be. 

Original post

Heavy snow, blizzard conditions, coastal flooding, sleet and high winds all threaten southeastern New Jersey in what will be a classic nor'easter Monday. 

The Press of Atlantic City will provide storm forecast updates, power outage information, road closure details and more. 

On Sunday evening, Governor Phil Murphy issued a State of Emergency for Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean and Burlington counties. In collaboration with county and local public safety officials, the state can close roads, evacuate homes and take other measures to protect the safety of the public.

If needed, the declaration means the state can ask the federal government for monetary assistance for reimbursement for out of the ordinary expenses.

This will likely be the largest snowstorm since January 2018, when 10 to 20 inches of snow fell along the shore counties. 

