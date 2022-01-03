LIVE UPDATES: Power outages, snowfall totals climb as NJ nor'easter goes on

Share your photos of the storm at the Jersey Shore and in South Jersey with us here. You can follow Meteorologist Joe Martucci for more information on Social Media.

11 a.m.: Meteorologist Joe Martucci has a video update on the nor'easter from Atlantic City.

11 a.m. Nearly 2,000 Atlantic City Electric customers are without power, according to the company's outage map. Most outages are reported in the Wildwoods, with 1,047 customers affected.

Smaller outages are also reported throughout the area.

7:22 a.m. The forecast is on target. Precipitation began as rain between 2 and 4 a.m. Then, quickly changed over to a sleet and snow mix. Now, most of the region is snowing. North of Brick to Trenton, though, not a flake is falling.

Lower Cape May county continues to be an area I watch for mixing with storm. Currently, it is heavy sleet, a nasty winter storm that immediately sticks to roads. One inch of sleet is similar to three or four inches of snow. It's hard to move.