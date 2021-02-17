LIVE UPDATES: People begin to gather at Bader Field as Trump Plaza demolition approaches

8:05 A.M.: Some people are using the beach to watch the implosion.
(Left to right) Hunter Dudkiewicz (31) and Salvatore Profaci (32) biked from Ventnor to see the implosion. Profaci said their excitement was a “mix between wanting to see Trump leave Atlantic City and wanting see stuff explode.” pic.twitter.com/qLgumqKd76— Ahmad Austin (@ACPressAustin) February 17, 2021
8:00 A.M.: More than 50 people came out to Ducktown Tavern for the Trump Plaza implosion party. And more are filing in.
Jim Hill, 58, From Pleasantville came out to Duck Town Tavern for the implosion party “Its cheap entertainment,” @ThePressofAC @ACPressHuba @ACPress_CJ pic.twitter.com/rpmhZZGuAP— raquelle (@raquelle55) February 17, 2021
7:25 A.M.: Approximately 30 are at Bader Field at watch the demolition of the Plaza. The lot opened at 7 A.M.
Lorraine Tallcott, 72, from Mount Laurel, said she came down because she’s “always wanted to see a building implode.”
Dan Sanchez traveled down from Lakewood with his two friends to watch the implosion.
“We just wanted to see a building come down. Nothing else matters,” Sanchez said as he tailgated.
6:30 A.M. Atlantic City Police have closed Pacific Avenue near Trump Plaza.
Less than 3 hours away from— Ahmad Austin (@ACPressAustin) February 17, 2021
the implosion of the Trump Plaza here in Atlantic City. pic.twitter.com/98FSvnvJY0
6:00 A.M.: State officials said tany conversation about the future use of the Trump Plaza site will start with the property owner Carl Icahn.
"The Trump Plaza property is privately owned and questions should be directed to the owner. Any conversation about the future of this site has to begin with the property owner. Once these conversations begin, the State hopes to participate to find ways to best utilize this center city, oceanfront location," said Lisa Ryan, spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the day-to-day operation of the city. "As we’ve expressed to you previously, DCA believes that we can be of most help by continuing to focus on foundational issues like stabilizing city finances, strengthening local government, diversifying the local economy, and increasing accessibility to affordable housing, nutritious food, and healthcare. With these foundational pieces in place, we trust property owners and prospective developers will increasingly see Atlantic City as a great place to do business."
The former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino will be razed at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The Press of Atlantic City will have a team of reporters stationed throughout the city covering the event.
On Wednesday morning, several streets will be closed. The exclusion zone will run from Georgia to Arkansas avenues and from the ocean and beach up to, but not including, Atlantic Avenue.
The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction within one-half mile of the implosion site from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. This restriction includes unmanned drones.
Road and sidewalk closures will begin at 6 a.m. and are expected to end by 1 p.m. The closures are as follows:
- Pacific Avenue eastbound will be detoured at Georgia Avenue. Traffic will be sent north to Atlantic Avenue.
- Pacific Avenue westbound will be detoured at Arkansas Avenue. Traffic will be sent north to Atlantic Avenue.
- Mississippi Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and the Boardwalk will be closed.
- Columbia Place between Pacific Avenue and the Boardwalk will be closed.
- Missouri Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and the Boardwalk will be closed.
- The Boardwalk and beach between Georgia and Arkansas avenues will be closed.
- Atlantic Avenue will be open to all traffic.
Trump Plaza opened in 1984. Although Donald Trump cut ties with the casino in 2009, he received a 10% fee for the use of his name on three of the city’s casinos at the time. In 2016, Icahn Enterprises bought the Trump properties out of bankruptcy court. Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort reopened as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in 2018 after closing in 2016.
