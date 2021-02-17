LIVE UPDATES: People begin to gather at Bader Field as Trump Plaza demolition approaches

8:05 A.M.: Some people are using the beach to watch the implosion.

8:00 A.M.: More than 50 people came out to Ducktown Tavern for the Trump Plaza implosion party. And more are filing in.

7:25 A.M.: Approximately 30 are at Bader Field at watch the demolition of the Plaza. The lot opened at 7 A.M.

Lorraine Tallcott, 72, from Mount Laurel, said she came down because she’s “always wanted to see a building implode.”

Dan Sanchez traveled down from Lakewood with his two friends to watch the implosion.

“We just wanted to see a building come down. Nothing else matters,” Sanchez said as he tailgated.

6:30 A.M. Atlantic City Police have closed Pacific Avenue near Trump Plaza.

6:00 A.M.: State officials said tany conversation about the future use of the Trump Plaza site will start with the property owner Carl Icahn.