LIVE UPDATES: Over a foot of snow fell in many Cape May, Atlantic county towns

Share your photos of the storm at the Jersey Shore and in South Jersey with us here. You can follow Meteorologist Joe Martucci for more information on Social Media.
8:20 p.m.: Joe Martucci grades himself, taking a look at his snow forecast with what actually piled up across the region. Joe gives himself a B+, what do you think? Let him know at jmartucci@pressofac.com.
7:15 p.m. - The snow is over but the nor'easter will continue to bring impacts with coastal flooding. We're reaching high tide along the Atlantic Ocean waters now. Move your cars if you need to and do not drive through the flooded water, as it is salt water and will corrode your car.
Minor flood stage is expected with the high tide, that will bring around six inches of water some local roadways. Roads will be flooded until 9 or 10 p.m.
When you factor in that temperatures are falling through the 20s, shallow areas of salt water may actually freeze, providing a layer of black ice. Be careful.
A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, as more significant flooding will occur.
6:30 p.m. - We captured footage earlier today of South Jersey's first snowfall of 2022. The Atlantic City Boardwalk was practically deserted, while families played along the Ocean City Boardwalk and ventured out in Linwood for some sledding fun.
6 p.m. - Area power outages appear to have subsided. Short of 6 p.m., only 17 reported outages from Atlantic City Electric remain, affecting 51 customers.
5:40 p.m. - The winter storm warnings have lifted for the area. The snow is only falling in Long Beach Island now, though that will end by 5:45 p.m., very shortly.
Now, very cold air. The sky cleared out almost immediately after the snow stopped. Expect teens for lows, even at the shore.
5:35 p.m. -
Snow is coming to an end but tidal flooding, wind and cold air remain. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is outside The Press' headquarters in Pleasantville for the full forecast, including when the next round of snow will come.
5:15 p.m. - The nor'easter gave us a parting gift, a bright pink and orange sunset! This was taken by Sports Editor Nick Huba. If you're like me and near/east of the Parkway you didn't get it.
4:30 p.m. - As tidal flooding and snow rip through Atlantic City, Meteorologist Joe Martucci was with Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans to talk about storm preparations, his thoughts on the weather whiplash and more. The two come to you from Melrose Avenue between New Jersey and Delaware Avenues in Atlantic City.
4 p.m. - Power loss for Atlantic City Electric has subsided from late-morning peaks, according to the company's online outage map. Shortly before 4 p.m., 1,260 remain without power, down from over 2,000 earlier.
Just before 4 p.m., 1,260 @ACElecConnect customers are without power, fairly less than around late this morning.— Eric Conklin (@ACPressConklin) January 3, 2022
3:00 p.m. - Given what's happened and more snow to come, I tweaked up the snow map. Note the sharper snow gradient than the original map. The 14 inch or more total is still fair game for a park of the area.
1:55 p.m. - Joe here. I'm working on an update to our total snowfall. All in all, it's shaping up very nicely. It looks like 8 to 14 will be the case for most of Cape May, Atlantic, eastern Cumberland and far southern Ocean County.
I wouldn't be surprised if there's a 6 inch snowfall gradient in Long Beach Island, highest in Holgate. Right now, we have 7.2 in Little Egg Harbor and 3.5 in Forked River, across the bay from Barnegat Light.
To say it again, this is a perfect storm if you love snow and are near the shore. There was no mixing after the change from rain to snow. Temperatures are in the upper 20s in the snow. Philadelphia is only sitting at 0.5 inches of snow at the airport (which is actually in New jersey, that's for another time. Neptune, in Monmouth County, has only had flurries and light snow. This is our storm and really, our storm only in New Jersey.
12:55 p.m. - We have 7.3 inches of snow at our headquarters in Pleasantville. How about you? Send them to Joe Martucci on social media.
11 a.m. - Meteorologist Joe Martucci has a video update on the nor'easter from Atlantic City.
11 a.m. - Nearly 2,000 Atlantic City Electric customers are without power, according to the company's outage map. Most outages are reported in the Wildwoods, with 1,047 customers affected.
Smaller outages are also reported throughout the area.
5" in EHT toward Mays Landing per OEM at 10aam— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) January 3, 2022
We still have 8-10 hours of snow to go.
We're rolling, we're snowballing. #NJwx pic.twitter.com/IaNRBE6iiF
1st photo 740am, 1”. Half the Board cleared, 940am 2nd and 3rd photo on the cleared section about 5.5”. Due to compaction the half of board that hasn’t been cleared yet has almost 6”. #NJwx @NWS_MountHolly @ACPressMartucci pic.twitter.com/qucYcAS3gL— Dan Forshaw (@Dan_4Shaw) January 3, 2022
7:22 a.m. - The forecast is on target. Precipitation began as rain between 2 and 4 a.m. Then, quickly changed over to a sleet and snow mix. Now, most of the region is snowing. North of Brick to Trenton, though, not a flake is falling.
Doing ok here in Forked River so far! pic.twitter.com/emjVoukss4— 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕔 𝕁𝕣. ❄️⛈ (@WxmanFranz) January 3, 2022
Lower Cape May county continues to be an area I watch for mixing with storm. Currently, it is heavy sleet, a nasty winter storm that immediately sticks to roads. One inch of sleet is similar to three or four inches of snow. It's hard to move.
This will be a tug of war in the Cape May Bubble. You'll get the heaviest precipitation which will cool the atmosphere. At the same time, you have the mild, mighty sea to contend with.
Otherwise, I'm OK with my forecasted totals. I'll do a snow map update around 10 a.m.
This doesn't even count the coastal flooding. High tides are around 7:30 a.m. on the ocean front, later in the back bays. Fortunately, it does look like only minor flood stage will be had, as forecasted. The tidal gauge automated forecasts are overdoing the tide heights. in Atlantic City, the forecasted tide is 7.8 feet, moderate flood stage. However, it should only peak around 7 feet.
I'll be in Atlantic City for a livestream around 8:30 a.m. Talk to you then.
5:00 a.m.: You can check roadway conditions across the state on the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. With webcams up and down the Garden State Parkway, Route 9, Route 347 and more, it's a good place to check how your commute would be.
Original post
Heavy snow, blizzard conditions, coastal flooding, sleet and high winds all threaten southeastern New Jersey in what will be a classic nor'easter Monday.
The Press of Atlantic City will provide storm forecast updates, power outage information, road closure details and more.
On Sunday evening, Governor Phil Murphy issued a State of Emergency for Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean and Burlington counties. In collaboration with county and local public safety officials, the state can close roads, evacuate homes and take other measures to protect the safety of the public.
If needed, the declaration means the state can ask the federal government for monetary assistance for reimbursement for out of the ordinary expenses.
This will likely be the largest snowstorm since January 2018, when 10 to 20 inches of snow fell along the shore counties.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.