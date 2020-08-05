LIVE UPDATES: New Jersey COVID-19 cases up to 183,327, deaths to 13,989

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday said that the state’s Motor Vehicle Commission has cleared more than 55% of its backlog created by the three-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Much of the success has been because so many transactions can be completed online right there at njmvc.gov,” Murphy said. “We remind you that before you even leave your house and head to an agency, please check online to see if your business can be conducted remotely.”
That’s more than 483,000 total transactions, which is about nine weeks’ worth of the backlog, Murphy said. So far, the MVC has administered nearly 40,000 road tests since June 29 and eliminated its backlog.
Additional sites created to help with that backlog will begin to close, he said.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 378, bringing the total to 183,327, Murphy said. There have been 8 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 13,989.
There are a total of 1,853 probable deaths, he added.
The daily positivity rate is up to 2.57%, he said, and the rate of transmission in 1.32.
“We need to get this number back below one,” Murphy said of the rate of transmission. “And the only tried and true way we can do it is by social distancing, wearing a mask, practicing good hand hygiene and taking responsibility for our actions.”
There are 784 people hospitalized across the state, including 117 people in intensive care and 47 people on ventilators, Murphy said.
Also during the briefing, Murphy said that roughly 1.4 million households across the state lost power due to Tropical Storm Isaias and 977,000 are still awaiting restoration.
“For some residents, we know that restoration may take some time, counting in days instead of hours,” Murphy said. “…We urge everyone’s patience as crews are working as quickly as possible.”
Out-of-state crews are already in the state and more are coming in to help, he said.
He asked residents to visit ready.nj.gov for emergency updates, generator safety tips, power outage information and other vital preparedness guidance.
In addition, state officials have updated the list of states from which travelers should quarantine for 14 days, Murphy said.
As of Tuesday there are currently 35 states and U.S. jurisdictions on the list including: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
“This goes equally whether you are a visitor to our state of a New Jersey resident returning from one of these impacted states,” Murphy said.
—
Atlantic County Public Health officials on Wednesday reported 13 additional cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths for the fourth consecutive day.
The new cases include four men, ages 31 to 59, and nine girls and women, ages 17 to 84, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
Four of Wednesday's confirmations were found in Hamilton Township, three in Egg Harbor Township, two in Atlantic City and one each in Folsom, Galloway, Linwood and Pleasantville, according to the release.
The county will continue to provide testing at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard, each Tuesday in August, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., unless otherwise noted, according to the release.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription, officials said. Residents must make an appointment for testing and provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
Appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org, according to the release. Officials asked those who are unable to keep their appointmentsto cancel no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.
Due to the forecast of inclement weather related to Tropical Storm Isaias, the testing scheduled for Tuesday was postponed and all scheduled appointments have been automatically rescheduled at the same time on Thursday.
