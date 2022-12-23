 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Press of Atlantic City is partnering with AllSeason Solar who is sponsoring 1000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
developing top story

LIVE UPDATES: Margate had highest tide since 2018, temperatures are crashing

  • 0
Margate Beach Flooding 12-23-22

Rough waters eat away at Margate's beaches on Friday.

 Chuck Labarre, provided

3:05 p.m. The snow has come and gone without much accumulation on the roads and street. However, the cold is only beginning.

Worst Flooding In years

Temperatures are now at or below freezing everywhere in southeastern New Jersey and it'll continue to fall into the night.

In other news, we crunched the numbers on the tidal flooding. Margate had its highest since since Oct. 2018 according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Further up the coast, it was the worst tidal flooding since Sandy in places like Island Heights. 

1:00 p.m. Rain continues to transition to snow across South Jersey and the Jersey Shore. 

Rain changed to snow around 12:10 p.m. in Millville, where temperatures fell from 59 degrees before dawn to 31 degrees at the current time. For inland towns, the concern becomes getting the roads salted and brined enough before temperatures fall into the 20s. 

People are also reading…

Current Conditions

The Jersey Shore is still rain now, but that will change over the next hour. By 3 p.m., temperatures will be below freezing there.

Follow Meteorologist Joe Martucci on social media to connect with him. 

12:58 p.m. A dead "juvenile" humpback whale was brought ashore by rough surf conditions in Atlantic City on Friday morning.

A caller reported the beached animal to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine around 7:40 a.m. near Chelsea Avenue after spotting it from a high rise, Center Director Sheila Dean said.

12:05 p.m. The second round of precipitation is falling in the area and it's bringing a variety of weather.

Rain, heavy at times began around 10 a.m. Rain has come with gusty winds. Atlantic City has gusted to 54 mph, with Tuckerton at 49 mph.

Temperatures are falling from west At 11:08 a.m., a mix of rain and sleet was reported in Egg Harbor City, with the rain twenty minutes later in Egg Harbor Township. 

Further west, snow is falling in Wilmington, Delaware, with a temperature of 33 degrees. 

11:25 a.m. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is live to track big cold shot to come. Rain will change over to sleet and then snow. Thunder has been heard near Philadelphia and that system will be moving toward the coast. He'll also recap the coastal flooding as well. 

10:00 a.m. Atlantic City Police rescued two cars near Albany Avenue in Atlantic City Friday morning. 

Moderate flood stage water rescue

A high water vehicle from the Atlantic City Police Department had to rescue two cars stranded in the flood water Friday morning. Moderate flood stage was seen at most of the Jersey Shore, bringing hours of tidal flooding before a rapid freeze later that day. 

A high water vehicle was sent out to the incident to assist in the matter. 

The Inside Thorofare tide gauge, located near Albany Avenue and Winchester Avenue, reported a maximum tide height of 7.24 feet above mean lower low water, the average of the two low tide heights for the day. Flooding will recede at this tide gauge by noon, with no more flooding expected into the day. 

9:35 a.m. Tidal flooding was affecting the inland on Friday morning.

Absecon police reported that several city roads were closed because of rising water, which were:

  • South Shore Road - between Route 40 and California Avenue
  • Ohio Avenue - between Station Avenue and South Shore Road
  • Route 9 - between Ohio and California avenues

Jim Eberwine, Emergency Management Coordinator for Absecon said the corner of Illinois Avenue and Shore Road in town had 18 inches of water. 

The White Horse Pike was reduced to a single lane both eastbound and westbound as of 8:30 a.m., police said.

9:14 a.m. With a brief burst of snow threatening to drop visibilities to under a quarter mile and a flash freeze in spots afterwards, a winter weather advisory was issued for all of South Jersey from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Winter Wx Alerts.JPG

Between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., from west to east, rain will transition over to snow in many spots as temperatures fall. While the snow won't stick to the roads, the falling snow and very gusty winds that will come with it can make driving hazardous. Up to a half inch of snow on colder and grassy surfaces are likely.

The cold front is straight from the arctic and will bring the coldest Christmas since at least 2000, there's an exception here.

12PM Futurecast.JPG

Furthermore, wet areas will ice up quickly after the rain and snow ends. By 12 p.m. it should be below freezing west of the Garden State Parkway, with the Ocean County shoreline below 32 degrees by 2 p.m. 

8:59 a.m. Moderate flood stage gripped most of the Jersey Shore Friday morning as strong easterly and southerly winds pushed waters into the bays, spilling onto land like Dock Road in Eagleswood, Ocean County. This road is the only way in and out of the West Creek section of town. 

Moderate flood stage gripped most of the Jersey Shore Friday morning as strong easterly and southerly winds pushed waters into the bays, spilling onto land like Dock Road in Eagleswood, Ocean County.

8:51 a.m. Tidal flooding made both Dorset Avenue Bridge and Wellington Avenue in Ventnor impassable on Friday morning. 

City officials asked drivers to use Atlantic Avenue for the day, as most streets were reportedly flooded early Friday.

Officials also cautioned drivers to be wary of driving through flooded areas, should they need to. Drivers should limit their speed through flooded areas to reduce wakes from their vehicles, as they could worsen water damage to homes and businesses.

Normal traffic flows should resume once the weather clears and the tide recedes, officials said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians get help staying warm from unlikely source

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News