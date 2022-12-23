LIVE UPDATES: Margate had highest tide since 2018, temperatures are crashing

Rain and strong winds will return while coastal flooding and snow pop into the forecast.

It'll be fairly dry and calm when the sun rises. If you're inland, this will be the time to be about and about.

Along and near the bays will be a different story. Coastal flooding will be around in the morning. It'll peak around high tide, 7 a.m., along the ocean side and then about two to three hours later in the back bays.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory, highlighting the nuisance flooding threat.

We're going to teeter between minor and moderate flood stage. In short, minor flood stage is the typical kind of flooding we see a few dozen times a year. Meanwhile, moderate flood stage closes roads and brings water to unraised homes and businesses. Blocks of roadway flooding are expected.

However, the impacts vary from town to town. A few of you have reached out to me about the tidal flooding forecast. There's a lot of local knowledge about the nearest tide gauge to you and how that tide height corresponds to flooding.

Rain and wind will pick back up between 8 and 10 a.m., associated with the potent arctic cold front. Temperatures will be around 50 degrees when the rain starts.

However, we'll fall into the 40s and 30s quickly as winds turn from the south to the northwest. Damaging winds and power outages threaten while precipitation falls. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out, given the large amount of energy the cold front holds.

The precipitation won't last long, ending midday as it moves off the coast. However, with the crashing temperatures, up to 90 minutes of snow is likely during the late morning and midday.

This snow likely won't stick to roads. Only grassy and colder surfaces would see what would be our first snowfall of the year for many.