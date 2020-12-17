1:35 p.m. - This nor'easter was far from a snowmaker for us, however, we can check to see how our reported snowfall matched up to the Wednesday morning snow total forecast.

In Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties, The Press' coverage area, the snow totals verified. Those in the "T-0.5" area either saw snow on the front end of the storm Wednesday afternoon or a few flurries early Thursday morning.

Totals were too low for central and western Burlington county, as well as the Philadelphia metro region. For example, Medford reported 5.0 inches of snow, Deptford reported 4.0 inches.

Overall, though, for The Press' coverage area, I'll give myself a "B+". I should have moved the 0.5" - 2.0" line into western Atlantic County, which I had in the Tuesday evening forecast.

1:15 p.m. Thursday - The coastal flood warnings and advisories have expired. Minor flood stage was the case for the region, as northwest winds mitigated the worst of the flooding threats.

A coastal flood statement is in effect for Ocean County until 5 p.m.

9:10 p.m. Here's the latest forecast on the night ahead, and beyond.

8:50 p.m.

6:50 p.m. - The snowfall gradient continues to be impressive, especially in the central part of the state. However, even in South Jersey, the differences are sharp.

Hammonton had 0.6 inches of snow, just ten miles south of the 3.0 inches that fell in Shamong.

5:55 p.m. - From here on out, it'll be all rain in southeastern New Jersey. Warming air is working in from the east, leaving the snow confined to the New Jersey Turnpike corridor and the northern half of the state.

The full listing of snowfall totals are not out yet. However, the Wednesday morning snow map likely verified so far. Western Cumberland County will likely wind up with between 0.5 to 2 inches. Places like Hammonton, Vineland and Millville will verify with at least some snow falling.

Even though the snow map shows snow to near the coast, the storm is not over yet. Look for rain to mix back to light snow showers early Thursday morning, in those places that did not see snow yet but are forecasted to on the map.

The evening will now be focused on the winds and the coastal flooding. The high wind warning and wind advisory will go into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday, while the coastal flood warning will go in effect at 7 p.m. for most counties.

4:40 p.m. - The first snowfall totals have come in from southeastern New Jersey.

Bridgeton - 0.5 inches

Greenwich - 0.3 inches

As advertised, though, the snowfall gradient is sharp. In Shamong, Burlington County, about 30 miles north of Bridgeton, 3 inches of snow fell as of 4:44 p.m. Philadelphia had 3 inches of snow as of 4:35 p.m.

4:00 p.m. - Tune in for a live update on the nor'easter

3:30 p.m. - Western Atlantic and Cumberland counties continue to hold onto the snow. This was possible, as they are far enough inland to not be as impacted by the milder ocean waters, which are in the mid-40s.

The dew point, a measure of moisture, tells the story. Where dew points are below freezing, snow was falling, where they were above freezing, rain falls. A very tight dew point gradient has been seen in the area, leading to the contrast in conditions, just a few miles apart.

1:15 p.m. - Rain, and snow, began the event in South Jersey. Greenwich Township, in Cumberland County, was one of the first places in the region to see precipitation in the form of snow. According to Beth Schofield, a resident of the town, snow quickly accumulated as it fell.

