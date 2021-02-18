 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LIVE UPDATES: What is sleet anyway, as coastal storm moves through?
0 comments
top story

LIVE UPDATES: What is sleet anyway, as coastal storm moves through?

{{featured_button_text}}
Sleet in Pleasantville

An icy coating of sleet falls in Pleasantville with a coastal storm. Sleet is snow that melted aloft but was able to freeze back into balls of ice before hitting the surface. Feb. 18, 2021. 

 Joe Martucci

12:45 p.m. - I measured 0.4 inches of sleet with a coating of ice outside of our office in Pleasantville. Since sleet is much more dense than snow, even a half inch of sleet may be enough to plow. It also doesn't make for good "sleetballs".

11:30 a.m. - I'll just say it, the winer mask on the radar, the one we're all accustomed to seeing with the blues, pinks, greens and purples, has been plain wrong for most of the morning.

WEatherTap Radar

11:10 a.m. Thursday radar, with the winter mask on.

The winter mask is an algorithm that takes into account precipitation reflectivity data as the radar beam shoots up pluses of energy, and surface observations. This is not uncommon, but typically not to this extent. 

For example, Atlantic City International Airport, Millville Municipal Airport and Cape May County Airport are all reported "UP", or unknown precipitation. This is almost always sleet, as these airports do not have a human observer to take observations. That's besides the point, though.

What's actually happening is sleet, with areas of freezing rain. You can tell by looking at an advanced radar feature called "correlation coefficient", which means the consistency of the size and shapes of precipitation. In the RadarScope app, for example, the line that separates all snow from sleet is designated by yellows and greens, which shows a lower consistency. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

10:50 a.m. - Sleet is snow that melted aloft and then froze on its journey back down to the surface. Essentially, they're balls of ice. 

Everything you need to know about winter precipitation types

Most precipitation starts as snow high up in the sub-freezing atmosphere. However, the size of the warm, over 32 degree, layer in the atmosphere determines whether we are wet, white, or somewhere in between.

With sleet expected into the afternoon, expect to hear a lot of pings on your windows. Here's a few videos of the pinging from around the region.

8:40 a.m. - A reminder about how even though final storm totals may come in lower than forecast, the impact will be about the same. 

7:55 a.m. - As the storm began, I went on Facebook and Instagram live to answer questions and give a look at where the storm was heading.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN: Huge changes in society needed to help Earth

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News