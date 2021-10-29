LIVE UPDATES: Flooding and wind reports, plus cancellations in South Jersey

4:15 p.m. update: The worst coastal flooding since a Jan. 31 - Feb. 3 nor'easter is at the Jersey Shore now. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is out with Reporter Bill Barlow in Ocean City to cover the high waters. A coastal flood warning is in effect for all of South Jersey through Friday evening, with strong winds to continue into the night.
Find cancellations due to weather below
Events in South Jersey are being cancelled in anticipation of Friday's storm, which will bring coastal flooding, high winds and rain.
Egg Harbor City: The Halloween Parade scheduled for this Friday, October 29 has been cancelled due to inclement weather.
Cape May Court House: The Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Atlantic Cape Community College's Cape May County campus is cancelled due to the weather forecast.
Damaging winds, coastal flooding expected for South Jersey, here's what to know about the storm
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
What weather alerts are out now?
Wind Alerts
Storm Warning
Valid for all coastal waters from the Great Egg Inlet to Cape May out 20 nautical miles until Friday at 6 p.m.
Gale Warning
Delaware Bay and Atlantic shoreline out 20 miles from through 5 a.m. Saturday
What's the difference between an advisory, watch and warning?
The National Weather Service has three main tools at their disposal to alert you of weather that has the potential to impact life and/or property. Advisories, watches and warnings. all relayed through trusted media outlets, your smartphone, weather.gov or a NOAA weather radio. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what to know, and how to react, when one is issued.
How high will the waters be and when can I expect it?
Minor flood stage is expected during the following high tides: Friday afternoon (Ocean and Monmouth), Saturday morning (back bays), Saturday afternoon, Sunday morning (back bays).
You can expect flooding in the one to two hours before and after high tide.
Up to nine inches of water will be on some roadways. It only takes six inches of moving water to move a car.
Moderate flood stage is expect during the following high tides: Friday afternoon (Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland counties)
Flooding would still be expected in the two to three hours before and after high tide there.
Here, up to 18 inches of saltwater flooding would be expected. 18 inches of moving water is dangerous, with SUVs and pick up trucks being carried way in that deep of water.
What does minor, moderate and major coastal flood stage mean?
Coastal flooding ranges from nuisance to destructive. South Jersey has seen it all. From Superstorm Sandy to the 1962 storm to sunny day flooding, saltwater on roads and in homes have always been a concern in the region.
Minor flood stage is the nuisance flooding seen a handful of times a year. Water may be on the roads and traffic may be stopped for a period of time. However, no damage to homes or businesses are likely.
Moderate flood stage is when water can threaten property. On the ocean side, water rushes up to the dunes. If not careful, harm to people and pets are possible.
Major flood stage is a rare event reserved for the strongest of storms. Damage to life and property is possible. Roads may be closed for hours at a time. Sometimes, the low tide after a major high tide cycle remains in a flood stage, continuing problems for at least a half day.
Why is this happening?
It's a multitude of factors.
For the coastal flooding, the nor'easter earlier in the week brought onshore winds to the Jersey Shore Tuesday night to Thursday morning. Then, our winds became influenced by the Friday storm system, which will continue the onshore winds until Saturday. Southeast winds, the most favorable wind direction for tidal flooding at the coast, will be around late Friday. Winds are also coming from a long distance. The water has no easy way to drain out, especially in the bays.
For the rain and wind, a large low pressure system will continue to trek through the Great Plains, into the Mid-South and then go into the Northeast over the weekend. An occluded front, when a cold front overtakes a warm front, will then swing into New Jersey up the East Coast Friday.
That brings breezy conditions in it of itself. However, a clockwise spinning high pressure will be pushing up against the front, creating a strong air pressure gradient and bringing the potential for damaging winds.
More on: Wind
Damaging winds and power outages will be possible, primarily between 6 and 11 p.m. Friday. Cut down hanging tree limbs, make sure you have batteries in case the power goes out and keep your devices charged as much as possible.
Sustained winds, the winds constantly blowing will be the following.
Shore: 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon and evening, with a stretch of 35 to 40 mph winds roughly 6 to 11 p.m., earliest in Cape May County, latest in Monmouth County.
Mainland: 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and evening, with a stretch of 20 to 30 mph winds roughly roughly 6 to 11 p.m., earliest in Cape May County, latest in Monmouth County.
Winds over 39 mph sustained are tropical storm force. That could happen at the shore.
Here's the tricky part - the gusts. A strong low level jet stream of winds will be blowing 60 to 75 mph during the evening. That's what could mix down to the surface. However, the warm, southeast winds will block much of that wind from coming down.
A heavy shower would unlock those howling winds. I'm not forecasting heavy rain bands but it's not ruled out.
More on: Rain
A brief shower will pass through 3 to 5 p.m. Then, afterwards, steadier rain will fall, ending between 9 and 11 p.m., from south to north.
While not much rainfall flooding will be expected in the streams, creeks and on roads, near the shore, coastal flooding will be ongoing in the afternoon. Therefore, problems may be exaggerated. Take it slow on the roads and if you see flooded water, "turn around, don't drown."
Rainfall totals will generally be between 0.50 to 1.00 inches of rain.
We won't clear out too much Saturday
The winds will die down, but that's about it for Saturday. Rain showers and coastal flooding will remain.
I expect about 70% of your day to be dry. There will be showers that keep the ground damp and wet. Clouds will be around, leading to a gloomy look. Highs will be around 60 degrees.
Minor stage coastal flooding will be expected during the Saturday morning high tide in a few spots. The Saturday afternoon high tide will be higher, but still in minor stage. Expect similar water levels to what you saw on Thursday.
While the occluded front passes Friday night, the low pressure system itself will still be in the Northeast, keeping the unsettled weather around.
How about Halloween?
I still believe walking the streets, looking for candy will be a treat, albeit a mini sized one for Halloween.
Expect a mostly cloudy day with a bit of a northwest wind. A shower will be possible at any point, but generally in the morning, before trick or treating.
Temperatures will peak in the low 60s around 3 p.m. and then fall into the 50s for the evening.
Some people like the foliage, others enjoy the crisp autumn air, but there are many people for which the fall is centered around one thing and one thing only — Halloween.
