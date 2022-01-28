LIVE UPDATES: Ferry cancels trips between New Jersey, Delaware

“Road conditions are expected to be treacherous with heavy snow and high winds that could cause white out conditions, particularly along the shore,” said NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “Please stay off the roads to allow our crews to do their work safely. If you do have to be on the road – slow down and move over for highway crews, emergency responders, tow trucks, and disabled vehicles. It’s the law.”

10:30 a.m.: Gov. Phil Murphy will update New Jersey on the state's preparations for a winter nor'easter expected to produce double-digit snowfall totals along the Jersey Shore.

Murphy will speak at 11:30 a.m. and be joined by New Jersey State Police Commissioner Col. Patrick Callahan and state Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti.

The storm is expected to be particularly hazardous to shoreline residents, with a blizzard warning is in effect for shore communities from Cape May up to Sandy Hook. Overnight, 35 mph gusts, poor visibility and either falling snow or blowing snow are anticipated.