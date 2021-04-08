LIVE UPDATES: AC Police working with officials to create Boardwalk substation

ATLANTIC CITY — Business owners and city officials are currently meeting to discuss Boardwalk safety at Masjid Muhammad of Atlantic City Inc.
"Today's meeting is only going to focus on the issue of safety and how we come together as a community," Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said to kick off Thursday's Boardwalk safety meeting.
The meeting was called after two incidents occurred on the boardwalk in the last week. On April 1, Mehmood Ansari, 65, died after an altercation with two juveniles at his store City Souvenirs. On Monday, a store clerk was charged with falsely reporting a robbery at his store.
"It's so unnecessary, I see how much you loved your father and how much the community loved your father," Council President George Tibbitt said to Ansari's sons Kashif and Asif. "It takes six police officers to add one police officer to one shift ... so we really do need the resources to come to town here. Most of the people causing the problems (on the boardwalk) they're not Atlantic City people. We need the help, we need the resources, our guys (police) are stretched."
Officer-In-Charge James Sarkos said the police department is going to work closely with local, state and Casino Reinvestment Development Authority officials to bring a substation to the Boardwalk.
"Other boardwalks have substations and we need one here in Atlantic City," Sarkos said.
The police department is smaller than it was in 1978, when the first casino opened in the resort, Sarkos said.
Sarkos said the police department has been working to improve safety on the Boardwalk by hiring more officers, training officers on bicycles and working on implementing GPS for officers who patrol the Boardwalk on foot.
"We currently have 168 cameras on that Boardwalk," Sarkos said. "Cameras are not a substitute for police officers, we never intended for it to be a substitute for police officers and we don't treat it as such."
Matthew T. Lattimer, from the U.S. Department of Justice, is present at today's meeting.
Weldon Powell, a state investigator from the state's office of the attorney general, told the merchants that their safety is a priority at the state level.
"Your safety is our number one concern," Powell said to the merchants.
