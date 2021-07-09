LIVE UPDATES: Elsa brought 75 mph onto land, what's the weekend weather?

So what now? Get ready for sunshine!

Clouds are breaking apart in Cumberland and Cape May counties and you'll even have a mostly sunny sky for a few hours around noon.

It'll be a nice day to be outside, whether it's to clean up around the house or hit the pool, even the beach. Do beware that there is a high risk for rip currents, though. Don't let the sunshine trick you into thinking Elsa is far gone.

8:55 a.m. (video update) - For most, Tropical Storm Elsa brought a few hours of heavy rain and wind. For a few though, there was a tornado warning, and gusts as high as 75 mph. With Elsa going into the rearview, I recap the storm and look forward to a mostly dry weekend ahead.

5:45 a.m. - This is interesting, those two tornado warnings were likely tornadoes, according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to their 5 a.m. advisory for Elsa, they comment that the 70+ mph gusts earlier in the day in Beach Haven and Sea Isle City were associated with tornadoes.

The warning was not in Sea Isle City. However, there was one in the southern portions of Beach Haven.