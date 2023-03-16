WILDWOOD — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said offshore wind projects are an unaffordable wealth transfer from American taxpayers during a hearing he hosted on the state's win industry Thursday in the shore town.

"These companies, in partnership with the Biden admin, are not acting in accordance with the will of the people," Van Drew said during his hearing in a side conference room at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

The hearing drew more than 200 people, with approximately 85 people that were not allowed in because the venue was at capacity.

With a long line still out front who were unhappy to hear the Wildwoods Convention Center is at capacity for a wind power congressional hearing presented by @Congressman_JVD, they learned no one else is getting in. @ACPress_Russo #offshorewind pic.twitter.com/pXOF7N06Sx — Bill Barlow (@Jerseynews_Bill) March 16, 2023

During hearing, Cindy Zipf, executive director with Clean Ocean Action, said South Jersey has fought ocean dumping and offshore oil exploration.

“The ocean off the Jersey Shore is thriving with marine life. We want to keep it that way,” Zipf said.

Zipf said Clean Ocean Action could support wind power and that climate change is a real threat. But she said not at the proposed scale to start.

“It’s too much too fast,” she said, calling the plans reckless.

Bob Stern, of Save LBI, said the proposed wind power turbines offshore will be placed in the migratory path of the critically endangered right whale. He believes noise from the windmills will impact marine life behavior.

Van Drew has become a high-profile skeptic of offshore wind. Advanced details of the hearing say it will include experts in the fishing industry and in environmental and energy policy, along with advocates for marine ecosystem protection.

Van Drew said that he invited Ørsted to testify at the hearing, but the Danish-based company declined.

"Because Ørsted and the Biden admin refuse to share the facts with the American people, we will," Van Drew said.

The Danish company owns Ocean Wind 1, the first of several proposed offshore wind projects, expected to begin construction off the coast by next year.

Ørsted has previously hosted public information sessions, including some in Ocean City, and there has already been extensive public comment on the matter at Board of Public Utilities meetings, recent Upper Township municipal meetings and at public hearings held remotely by the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management last summer.

The deaths of multiple whales this winter, many of them washing ashore in New Jersey, have galvanized opposition to the wind power projects. State and federal authorities say there is no evidence that offshore survey work conducted for the projects had anything to do with the whale deaths, but some offshore wind power critics made that connection even after the first whale death took place, and most people at a meeting Wednesday evening in Ocean City appeared firmly convinced of a connection.