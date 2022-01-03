LIVE UPDATES: Coastal flooding expected Monday evening as snow ends

4 p.m. - Power loss for Atlantic City Electric has subsided from late-morning peaks, according to the company's online outage map. Shortly before 4 p.m., 1,260 remain without power, down from over 2,000 earlier.

3:00 p.m. - Given what's happened and more snow to come, I tweaked up the snow map. Note the sharper snow gradient than the original map. The 14 inch or more total is still fair game for a park of the area.

1:55 p.m. - Joe here. I'm working on an update to our total snowfall. All in all, it's shaping up very nicely. It looks like 8 to 14 will be the case for most of Cape May, Atlantic, eastern Cumberland and far southern Ocean County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I wouldn't be surprised if there's a 6 inch snowfall gradient in Long Beach Island, highest in Holgate. Right now, we have 7.2 in Little Egg Harbor and 3.5 in Forked River, across the bay from Barnegat Light.