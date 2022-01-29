LIVE UPDATES: Bombogenesis now official in weekend nor'easter, 12+ inches of snow

Send in your snowfall totals on social media to Meteorologist Joe Martucci. Please remember to include a photo and location in your post. If you have photos, we'll use them online by submitting here.
For storm relayed delays, closings and other news, visit here.
9:55 a.m. -
BOMBOGENESIS! The latest @NWSWPC and @NWSOPC surface map analyzed the rapidly strengthening low-pressure system at 975 mb, a 35 mb drop in the last 18 hours! Visible satellite imagery reveals a classic, "comma-shape" system, indicative of a maturing cyclone. pic.twitter.com/ry4a0iIhTm— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 29, 2022
9:30 a.m. - Snowfall totals continue to climb. Virtually everywhere east of the Parkway has a foot of snow.
However, as far west as Estell Manor has a foot of snow, too. This is a result of the heavy snow band passing in the early morning.
The coastal flood alerts were allowed to expire. Minor flood stage occurred at all of the Jersey Shore tide gauges, more of the nuisance kind of flooding seen a few dozen times a year. Winds were north-northwest during the high tide, despite the flooding, something that Scott Evans, Atlantic City Fire Chief, said was notable.
8:40 a.m. - Somers Point is waking up to plenty of snow Saturday morning.
8:25 a.m. Saturday: Meteorologist Joe Martucci is studying the radar and saying the intense band of two inch per hour snowfall rates at the Ocean County shore will try to pivot weather. He also says a small band of snow has set up inland and explains why.
8:15 a.m. Saturday: CNN is parked in Atlantic City on the boardwalk during the storm. If you want a national news outlet's perspective on the storm, check this out.
7:30 a.m. Saturday: Meteorologist Joe Martucci is live with another storm update. Heavy snow continues at the shore, as the coastal flooding tapers off. Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans will join via phone to provide an update on conditions in the city, too.
6:10 a.m. Saturday:
5:49 a.m. Saturday: Thanks to Sean Gleason for sending in this video of the heavy snow in Ventnor. Snowfall totals are now over a foot in Forked River.
5:20 a.m. Saturday - It is snowing hard near and east of the Garden State Parkway.
Snowfall rates of one, two, or three inches per hour are bringing totals into the double digits for much of the shore, putting the area on the upper end of the forecast. Here's an early Saturday morning video update.
4:00 a.m. Saturday - Meteorologist Joe Martucci is live taking your questions and walking through the nor'easter coming through South Jersey and the Jersey Shore. To watch, stay on this page. To have questions answered, submit them on our Facebook page.
Friday Ends
10:45 p.m. - Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be live right here on this page and on Facebook at 4 a.m., 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to take you through the storm.
Submit questions through Facebook to have them answered by Joe as the region goes through this nor'easter.
10:00 p.m. : Hey everyone, Meteorologist Joe Martucci here. The snow is falling, the snow is accumulating and our nor'easter is gaining steam as it moves north from off the North Carolina coast.
Low pressure is still fairly weak, at 1002 millibars of air pressure. However, as it hits the warm Gulf Stream and combine with the arctic air from a cold front that passed during the day, it will intensify quickly.
In fact, the Storm Prediction Center put out a mesoscale discussion (MD) in regards to this strengthening and what happens with the snow. An MD for a nor'easter only gets put out if something substantial will happen. They're highlighting our region, Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, for heavy snow, with rates over one inch per hour, to fall by midnight.
Air pressure of the storm by the time it reaches out latitude will be in the 970 to 980 millibar range. That's equivalent to a category one hurricane.
Between now and midnight, expect light snow that will accumulate. We'll have to two inches by then. After that, the crux of the storm is on. Midnight to noon will be a 12 hour run with heavy snow, gusty winds and yes, possible blizzard conditions.
4:56 p.m. Friday: The Cape May-Lewes Ferry has cancelled four Saturday trips - 7 and 10:30 a.m. from Cape May, 8:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. from Lewes, Delaware.
Friday's schedule is unaffected by the unfavorable weather forecasts, the ferry said.
4:30 p.m.: The Cape May County Zoo will be closed Saturday, county officials said.
3:55 p.m.: AtlantiCare has chosen to close its urgent care offices, clinical labs, Galloway Township pharmacy and Egg Harbor Township COVID-19 testing site Saturday due to the latest forecasts.
The medical care provider will use its weather alert page to update the public on the status of its various services and programs, spokesperson Jennifer Tornetta said Friday afternoon.
2:43 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for Atlantic and Cape May counties. It will be in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.
Coastal communities will likely experience coastal flooding that will impede travel on roadways.
1:30 p.m.: All three Atlantic Cape Community College campuses will be closed Saturday and Sunday. Saturday classes will be held remotely and all events scheduled for this weekend have been postponed.
12:20 p.m.: Atlantic County officials are activating the county's emergency Operations Center to coordinate countywide storm preparation and response activities.
Also, several county-run entities, such as libraries, the Firearms Training Facility and Veterans Museum, will be closed Saturday.
The county's COVID-19 testing site at Stockton University's Carnegie Center, in Atlantic City, will also be closed Saturday.
Ventnor officials have also asked residents to stay off city roadways as they may suffer tidal flooding.
11:42 a.m.: Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency that will begin at 5 p.m. Friday.
He's asking residents to stay off the roads Friday night and Saturday.
"Our advice to everyone is to be prepared to hunker down once you get home this afternoon and stay home," Murphy said.
He's also urging residents to report power outages immediately.
Murphy also relieved employees at state offices of their late-Friday-afternoon duties so they may return home ahead of the storm.
Commercial vehicle restrictions will be in place as of 5 p.m. Friday on multiple interstate highways.
“Road conditions are expected to be treacherous with heavy snow and high winds that could cause white out conditions, particularly along the shore,” said NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “Please stay off the roads to allow our crews to do their work safely. If you do have to be on the road – slow down and move over for highway crews, emergency responders, tow trucks, and disabled vehicles. It’s the law.”
10:30 a.m.: Gov. Phil Murphy will update New Jersey on the state's preparations for a winter nor'easter expected to produce double-digit snowfall totals along the Jersey Shore.
Murphy will speak at 11:30 a.m. and be joined by New Jersey State Police Commissioner Col. Patrick Callahan and state Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti.
The storm is expected to be particularly hazardous to shoreline residents, with a blizzard warning is in effect for shore communities from Cape May up to Sandy Hook. Overnight, 35 mph gusts, poor visibility and either falling snow or blowing snow are anticipated.
9:50 a.m. Friday: In Cape May County, Middle Township police are asked residents to park their cars in their driveways ahead of the impending snowstorm, so that emergency crews can clear roadways. Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel has also asked township residents to stay of the roads during the storm for their safety.
10:20 p.m. Thursday: The City of Atlantic City has issued a snow emergency for the storm. Vehicles must be moved from snow evacuation routes by 5 p.m. Friday. After that vehicles will be towed.
Ventnor police asked residents not to park their vehicles along the city's main roads due to the snowstorm hitting the region beginning Friday evening.
Residents are asked to keep Atlantic, Ventnor and Dorset avenues clear during the storm. It is recommended that vehicles be parked on nearby side streets, police said.
"This will allow our Public Works crews to keep those roadways passable for emergency vehicles during the height of this storm," police wrote on social media.
Plowing operations will begin when snow accumulation reaches about 2 inches, police said. Priority will be to keep the major roads accessible for emergency vehicles.
Once snowfall ends, plowing operations will continue, and priority will be to widen access to those major avenues and begin clearing out secondary roads and side streets, police said.
Police will continue to update residents on their social media pages.
The complete forecast on the snow, flooding and winds with nor'easter underway
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Why is this storm happening?
The jet stream, the river of air roughly 30,000 feet high that separates two airmasses that's also around where storms track, has been positioned in such a way for coastal storms to come out of the Deep South and go to the northeast.
This is driven by a positive Pacific North American Pattern. When the PNA is positive, as it has been for most of the month, it allows for a trough of upper-level cold air to settle into the east. Temperatures at Atlantic City International Airport, Millville and Lower Township have all been below average for the month, which is becomingly increasing rarer over the decades.
In this specific case, warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico has linked up with an area of cold energy in the Midwest. They don't need to link up to produce snow but they will, and that's why we're on the table for more significant impacts this weekend.
How serious will this storm be for me?
I broke South Jersey into three parts, which mirrors the snow forecast.
Zone one covers roughly the Garden State Parkway on east from Brick to Dennis Township. Here, snow will begin between 6 and 9 p.m. Friday and end 3 to 5 p.m.
Snow will be light Friday evening but pick up after midnight. Heavy snow, 1 to 3 inches per hour, will fall Saturday morning. Roads will be very hazardous to be on. Blizzard conditions will threaten, which mean wind gusts over 35 mph with visibility under a quarter of a mile due to snow. Air travel delays at Atlantic City International Airport may be significant.
The potential for damaging winds and power outages will be present during the midday and afternoon, so keep all devices charging as long as possible. Winds will turn from the east Friday evening to the northeast Friday night into Saturday morning to the north Saturday afternoon.
Zone two covers the rest of The Press of Atlantic City's coverage area. Here snow will start Friday 7 to 10 p.m. and end Saturday 2 to 4 p.m., first in towns like Shiloh and working toward Toms River and Brick.
Snow will be light Friday evening and pick up in intensity after midnight Friday. Snow will be heavy at times, 1 to 2 inches per hour. However, the heavy snow won't fall as frequently as in zone one.
Winds will be gusty, though power outages and wind damage should be kept to a minimum. Still, blowing and drifting snow will be likely, and blizzard conditions will be possible briefly. Air travel at Trenton-Mercer Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport may very well have delays, so check ahead with your carrier.
Zone three covers the New Jersey Turnpike corridor in the southern half of the state. Snow will begin 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and end Saturday noon to 2 p.m. Snow will be light for the majority of the system. However, moderate-intensity snow, with a half inch to inch per hour snowfall rates, can occur Saturday morning.
Blowing and drifting snow will be possible, but winds won't be strong enough or the snow high enough to cause serious problems. Blizzard conditions are not expected. Air travel at Philadelphia International Airport may be impacted, though should not be as significant as the New Jersey commercial airports.
--
The National Weather Service's Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI) paints a picture of an "extreme" event for the Jersey Shore, with a high event for those on either side of the Garden State Parkway. A moderate event is then expected for those further inland.
What is the official snow forecast?
Snowfall totals have been increase for this system. Banding of heavy snow concerns me and therefore, those roughly along and east of the Garden State Parkway from Exit 13 up to Exit 105 will now see 12 to 18 inches of snow.
Further west and south, 8 to 12 inches looks likely, as some of the heavy banding will work in as well. For those in Vineland, Hammonton, etc, this will be the biggest snowstorm of the season for you.
Further west in places like Bridgeton and Hopewell Township, the drier air nearby will cap snow totals at 4 to 8 inches I believe. This will also be your biggest snow of the season.
To help understand the map, here's a look at what certain towns on the edge of the lines will see.
Manchester: 7 to 12 inches
Corbin City: 7 to 12 inches
Galloway: 12 to 18 inches Pomona on east, 7 to 12 inches elsewhere.
Marmora: 12 to 18 inches
Tuckahoe: 7 to 12 inches
Fairfield Township: 7 to 12 inches
Here are the snow probabilities for the region. Still being 30 hours out from the storm at the time of writing, there's still some wiggle room on the exact amounts.
WATCH NOW: Here's how to properly measure snow
A few tenths of an inch of snow can make all the difference when it comes to the record books and climate data. Meteorologist Joe Martucci talks to Alex Staarmann and Jon O' Brien of the National Weather Service in Mount Holly to get the inside scoop on how to properly measure snow.
How bad will the coastal flooding be?
We'll catch a bit of a break with the coastal flooding, despite the alerts. Because the counterclockwise low-pressure system will be pretty far away from the region, winds will fairly light from the northeast during the early Saturday morning high tides (high tide in Atlantic City is 4:35 a.m.).
Therefore, only minor stage coastal flooding tide is expected. Up to 6 inches of salt water is likely on roads for the two hours before and after high tide. Lane closures will be likely on the White and Black horse pikes in Atlantic City, though full road closures are unlikely.
Below are three different shore locations and the flooding expected. Roads in blue mean totally submerged roads, roads in green are partially submerged.
Still, with the low visibility from the snow and the flooding, driving around the shore will be challenging.
By the Saturday p.m. high tide (5:02 p.m. in Atlantic City), winds will be from the north-northwest and strong, an offshore wind. That will keep us out of flood stage.
WATCH NOW: What is minor, moderate and major coastal flood stage?
Coastal flooding brings anything from water on the side of the road to life and property damage. To identify how significant the coastal flooding will be by you, the National Weather Service uses minor, moderate and major flood stage for classification. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is in Avalon, New Jersey, to explain it all.
Will power outages and wind damage be a problem?
Power outages and wind damage will be possible for parts of the shore, as the the weight of the snow and gusty winds combine.
While seeing the highest winds in a coastal storm is expected for the shore, having this in combination with the highest snowfall totals is unusual.
Wind gusts will be in the 30s during the morning and rise to the 50s for the afternoon from Absecon Island on north along and near the shore. Power outages and wind damage cannot be ruled out, as 45 mph is usually the cutoff for issues.
For those farther inland, gusts will be in the 20s during the morning, rising to the 40s during the afternoon.
Unlike the Jan. 3 storm, tropical storm force sustained winds are unlikely.
“Road conditions are expected to be treacherous with heavy snow and high winds that could cause white out conditions, particularly along the shore,” said NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “Please stay off the roads to allow our crews to do their work safely. If you do have to be on the road – slow down and move over for highway crews, emergency responders, tow trucks, and disabled vehicles. It’s the law.”
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.