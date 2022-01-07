LIVE UPDATES: Closures abound as winter nor'easter heads offshore

Cape May saw a roughly two inch per hour snow rate for a period of time in a heavy band that's been pivoting around the state.

It looks like we'll be in the 2.5" - 5.0 inch range when all is said and done! The storm is quickly moving out. By 7:00 a.m., all of Cumberland County will be dry. By 7:30 a.m.., Cape May and Atlantic counties are wrapping up. Ocean County should be done by 8:15 a.m. at the latest.

6:50 a.m. Drivers should be cautious about their morning commute. Garden State Parkway travelers are under speed restriction of 35 mph as of 5 a.m. from Southern Terminus/CR 106 in Cape May to the New York-New Jersey state line in Montvale, Bergen County.

6:24 a.m. - Joe will do another live report at 8 a.m. Friday. Joined with him will be Paul Jerkins, Director of Public Works for the city of Atlantic City.

5:30 a.m. - Meteorologist Joe Martucci is live with a storm update.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

5:00 a.m. - It's Joe again. It's been all snow along the shore and the storm is going as planned.