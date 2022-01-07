LIVE UPDATES: Closures abound as winter nor'easter heads offshore

9:25 p.m. As snowfall in Cape May County ends, officials mid-morning reported several closures.
Unfortunately, anyone who was planning to start their weekend early with trip to the Cape May County Zoo will have to reschedule. The zoo will be closed today due to the weather and road conditions.
Those relying on Fare Free Transportation will also need to find another method of transportation. The service is canceled for Friday, expect for Meals on Wheels.
The county's senior centers will also be closed Friday.
8:31 a.m. All vehicles previously listed in the restriction are able to resume normal travel on the following highways in both directions, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.
8:04 a.m. Due to the inclement weather, all of Atlantic Cape Community Colleges campuses will be closed Friday, Jan. 7.
7:26 a.m. All Ocean City schools will have a two-hour delayed opening Friday as crews work to clear roads of snow.
7:00 a.m. Snowfall totals are coming in, as many of us wake up for the day. Thank you for everybody submitting them.
Cape May saw a roughly two inch per hour snow rate for a period of time in a heavy band that's been pivoting around the state.
It looks like we'll be in the 2.5" - 5.0 inch range when all is said and done! The storm is quickly moving out. By 7:00 a.m., all of Cumberland County will be dry. By 7:30 a.m.., Cape May and Atlantic counties are wrapping up. Ocean County should be done by 8:15 a.m. at the latest.
6:50 a.m. Drivers should be cautious about their morning commute. Garden State Parkway travelers are under speed restriction of 35 mph as of 5 a.m. from Southern Terminus/CR 106 in Cape May to the New York-New Jersey state line in Montvale, Bergen County.
6:24 a.m. - Joe will do another live report at 8 a.m. Friday. Joined with him will be Paul Jerkins, Director of Public Works for the city of Atlantic City.
5:30 a.m. - Meteorologist Joe Martucci is live with a storm update.
5:00 a.m. - It's Joe again. It's been all snow along the shore and the storm is going as planned.
I didn't believe we'd mix too much at the shore. The combination of the snow covered shore in addition to the northerly winds would mean snow, instead of rain, in most places. The northerly winds means colder air drains from New England into New Jersey. Meanwhile, the snow covered ground cools the area more than a ground without snow cover.
Someone I know in Cape May said "it never rained" as he measured 0.8 of snow at Exit Zero.
The worst of the storm is now. A strip of moderate snow is falling along the Garden State Parkway Parkway corridor. Another heavier band is over the New Jersey Turnpike into parts of Cumberland County.
2:30 a.m. - Meteorologist Joe Martucci here. Submit your snowfall totals on my social media pages. All I asked is that you use a ruler and take a picture of what you have when you send it over. Happy snow measuring.
2:00 a.m. - Good morning, South Jersey. The Press of Atlantic City will be updating you with the latest on the weather and more as the second winter storm in a week moves through.
Find the latest on road closures, power outages and forecast updates from Meteorologist Joe Martucci here.
Expect livestreams from Joe before the morning commute, when snow is heaviest and one during the morning commute, when the snow will be winding down. Here's a look at Joe's forecast for the region.
Original Post
A winter storm warning is in effect for inland Atlantic, inland Ocean and all of Cumberland counties for dangerous traveling and hazardous conditions.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the shore and all of Cape May County. This is for nuisance conditions and is a less hazardous alert than the warning.
Both alerts are in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.
This will not be Monday's nor'easter, where a swath of South Jersey saw over a foot of snow with moderate stage coastal flooding in spots. However, it will mean the quick return of snow plows, snow shovels and a hazardous Friday morning commute.
