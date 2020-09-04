A quick video of the scene at the #BlackLivesMatter protest near @BoardwalkHall pic.twitter.com/cXrOA67ewJ— Molly Bilinski, artisanal sentence crafter (@ACPressMollyB) September 4, 2020
ATLANTIC CITY — A Black Lives Matter Protest is underway on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
The protest organized is activist Steve Young.
#BlackLivesMatter protest on the Boardwalk by @BoardwalkHall pic.twitter.com/CaPB0DejAy— Molly Bilinski, artisanal sentence crafter (@ACPressMollyB) September 4, 2020
Young said Thursday night that he will accept Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s invitation to join the city’s event at 2:30 p.m. in front of the Civil Rights Garden.
Young had sought permission from the state to paint the Boardwalk there with “Black Lives Matter,” a move that would violate local laws. He said during a radio interview Thursday that he never heard back from the state for permission, so he plans to hold the rally without painting.
The city has already begun painting “Black Lives Matter” on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who died from a police chokehold while being arrested in New York in 2014, will be a speaker at Young’s rally, and he said she will attend the city’s rally as well. Young previously said Terrence Floyd, brother of George, who died May 25 in Minneapolis police custody, would be a guest at the rally.
The city is currently attempting to remove Young from two appointed positions he holds after a July 4 rally ended with Young and six others arrested for attempting to block the entrance to the Atlantic City Expressway.
