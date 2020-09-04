A quick video of the scene at the #BlackLivesMatter protest near @BoardwalkHall pic.twitter.com/cXrOA67ewJ— Molly Bilinski, artisanal sentence crafter (@ACPressMollyB) September 4, 2020
The hour-long demonstration near Jim Whalen Boardwalk Hall was peaceful, with several speakers taking turns talking about previous protests and the need for police to be held accountable before making their way to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Steve Young spoke about the Black Men United Coalition, a group he is a part of, and how they created a “Black Agenda,” proposing a plan to uplift the Black community in the resort through education and health. However, he did not go into details of the plan.
“We want to say this has been a hard road for the last 90 days,” Young said, referencing George Floyd’s death. “ … We felt that and we felt it all the way here in Atlantic City.”
“We were saying to the world, ‘If Black lives mattered to you, why would you want to open a city and let the beach be open which the majority of Black people live here?’” Young said. “You’re saying Black lives don’t matter – it speaks for itself.”
The group wanted “to shut Atlantic City down” “until we think about the solution and how we’re going to open it together. Because, after all, we are the majority here and we’ve been oppressed the most.”
Levar Davis, 21, of Atlantic City, spoke about the need for peace, saying that “silence is beyond betrayal; it’s disgusting.”
“I will be damned if I let an officer that’s sworn his oath to protect me take my life because you feel threatened,” he said. “I will be damned if I sit here and let another fallen soldier to be forgotten. There’s so many names that go beyond the list that it makes my skin crawl … it makes me want to get violent. But I know for a fact that’s not the answer.”
Davis, along with Young, were one of seven arrested during the July 4th demonstration in the resort.
Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 after an officer put him in a prohibited chokehold during his arrest in Staten Island, New York, said that officers who commit crimes should be held accountable just like any other citizen, she said.
“From that day on, it took a piece of my life with him,” she said. “As they say, they shoot our children, they choke our children, they beat our children and then they go on with their lives. But that shouldn’t be.”
Ruby Conde, of Atlantic City, mother of Derreck Mack, also said that she wants officers to be made accountable, saying “they kill anybody because they know they can get away with it.”
Mack was fatally shot by Atlantic City police in 2012; a grand jury ruled that the shooting was justified.
“We don’t march because we want to make trouble,” she said. “We march so your child won’t have two bullets in his back.”
