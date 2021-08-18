LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic City Airshow has begun as thousands watch from beach and Boardwalk

Follow us for updates on today's airshow, which is now underway
12:15 a.m. — All eyes were glued to the sky, as families and children waited anxiously as the first acts approached the beach. Then, cheers erupted as the Paul Dougherty Christen Eagle Aerobatics flew through the sky.
12:04 a.m.: Jayden, Araalene and Juan Sanchez are siblings from Egg Harbor Township who love coming to the air show every year. “As long as it’s being held, we’re going to come, we love it,” Juan said
11:45 a.m.: After a brief delay, Atlantic City Airshow has the conditions necessary to fly - and in the case of the first act, the U.S. Army Golden Knights - jump!
11:26 a.m.: A little history on the airshow, courtesy of the Atlantic City Free Public Library's Facebook account, was posted during the wait for better skies: "The airshow dates back to 1910, when the Atlantic City Aero Meet was held beachside between the Ocean Pier at Tennessee Avenue and the Million Dollar Pier at Arkansas Avenue. It was estimated that more than 100,000 spectators attended. While exact flight times were not designated – flying the aircraft was contingent upon factors such as opportune weather and wind conditions – the flights were announced, half an hour in advance, by cannon shots set off at the ends of the piers. Patterned flags were raised to signal the events, who was flying and what records were being attempted."
11:21 a.m.: The airshow's start time has been pushed back as organizers wait for the ceiling cloud to lift to a level that will allow for the the aerial acrobatics to come. The first act will be the U.S. Army's Golden Knights, a parachute team.

11:08 a.m. update: Atlantic City International Airport is struggling to meet the 1,500-foot cloud ceiling criteria for the airshow to go on. Low clouds were present during the early morning, which were expected. The strong August sun did "burn off" the clouds, essentially, evaporating the clouds, at 10:28 a.m., the cloud ceiling lifted to 1,700 feet.
However, the 10:54 a.m. and 10:56 a.m. observations took the cloud ceiling back down to 1,500 feet. I believe we should be fine for the airshow, as the clouds are scattered to begin with. It is something to monitor, though.
10:40 a.m.: The city's beaches are quickly filling up, with thousands here to see today's airshow. It's warm and muggy, with some blue sky visible. Not a bad day.
Kristen Hink, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, said she and her family made it a priority to come back to the airshow while they were on vacation this year.
“There’s nothing like sitting with your toes in the sand, watching a marvelous airshow to honor the armed services,” Hink said.
Many of the people talking to reporter Molly Shelly say they make the airshow an annual event. Nancy Borelli and her son Justin said they’re especially excited because last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Original Story Below (Forecast is up to date)
Those looking up to the sights and sounds of the planes and parachutes should find a dry day, but it will be as close as the formations those planes fly in.
Putting everything in place for the Atlantic City Airshow has been a stressful ordeal over t…
The airshow will begin at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, continuing into the afternoon. A visibility of 3 miles and a cloud ceiling, or height of the base of the clouds, must be above 1,500 feet. That will be true for the beach in Atlantic City as well as staging areas, such as Atlantic City International Airport 10 miles inland in Egg Harbor Township.
The forecast remains the same for Wednesday's airshow day. Expect it to be mostly dry, at worst, completely dry at best.
High pressure will be located in New England. Around the clockwise spinning high pressure system will be southeasterly winds, which will pump in muggy air off the Atlantic City. That will bring out cloud cover for the day. However, the visibility should stay above three miles.
At the same time, it is still high pressure. Dry air will be present aloft. That will limit the overall amount of rain. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will try to work in. However, the center of the low will be in Pennsylvania, far enough away to bring us steady rain.
Still, the tropical airmass will likely lead to isolated, brief showers in southeastern New Jersey. These showers could bring the cloud ceiling below 1,500 temporarily, but only briefly.
Temperatures will be about 80 degrees throughout the airshow, perfect for shorts and a t-shirt, or a bathing suit. Water temperatures will be 70 to 75 degrees, above average.
If you're hanging out after the airshow, expect rain to work in between 9 and 11 p.m. Rain will be scattered, but heavy at times. Severe weather will even not be ruled out. Being on the northeastern side of Fred's remnants, a tornado will be unlikely, but possible. Temperatures will be in the 70s.
Here's what to know before going to the Atlantic City Airshow next week
When
The airshow is set to start 11 a.m. August 18.
Where to watch
Spectators will be able to view the show on land and sea.
On land, access to the beaches and Boardwalk will be free for the duration of the show.
Premium seating has also been announced at The Playground, Bally's Beach Bar and the rooftop of The Vue at The Claridge Hotel. Currently, only tickets for The Vue are available for $37.50-$75.
Where to park
Parking will be available throughout the city, though current rates are subject to change due to the show.
Lineup
- 11:00 a.m.: Airspace Closes for Airshow, TFR in Effect, Boats in Place.
- 11:03: Army Golden Knights Streamer Drop
- 11:30: US Army Golden Knights Flag Jump w/National Anthem
- 11:38: US Army Golden Knights Mass Exit Show
- 11:48: NJ ANG 177th FW F-16 Flyby
- 11:49: NJ ANG 108th WG KC-135 Flyby
- 11:51: USAF 436th AW C-5M Super Galaxy Flyby
- 11:53: NJ ANG Composite Wing Flyby (KC-135 & (2) F-16s)
- 11:55: FAA William J Hughes Tech Center Citation Flyby
- 11:57: NBC Philadelphia Chopper 10 Flyby
- 11:59: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Helicopter Flyby
- 12:01 p.m.: Paul Dougherty Christen Eagle Aerobatics
- 12:15: USAF C-17A Globemaster III Demonstration
- 12:27: Medical Helicopter Flybys
- 12:29: NJ State Police Flybys
- 12:31: USAF 80th FTW T-38 Talon Flyby Demonstration
- 12:38: NJ-ArNG/NJ-ANG UH-60M SPIES/FRIES Demonstration
- 12:44: GEICO Skytypers
- 1:04: USMC VMM-774 MV-22 Osprey Demonstration
- 1:14: David Windmiller Edge 540 Aerobatics
- 1:28: US Coast Guard MH-65D Search & Rescue Demonstration
- 1:42: Jim Beasley Jr. P-51 Mustang Demonstration
- 1:50: USAF F-22A Raptor Demonstration
- 2:05: USAF Heritage Flight (F-22 & P-51)
- 2:19: Army Golden Knights Mass Exit Show
- 2:40: USAF Thunderbirds Enlistment Ceremony
- 2:50: USAF Thunderbirds
Pre-show checklist
- Protect yourself with sunscreen.
- Wear light clothing in the hot weather.
- Bring snacks and water to stay refreshed,
- Bring sunglasses for optimal sight of the show.
- Cameras and binoculars are a great way to capture the action.
- Beach accessories, chairs, umbrellas, hats and bathing suits are welcomed on the beach.
- Bring a portable radio and tune it to WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and 1450 AM to hear all of the commentary for the show.
