LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic City Airshow has begun as thousands watch from beach and Boardwalk

Many of the people talking to reporter Molly Shelly say they make the airshow an annual event. Nancy Borelli and her son Justin said they’re especially excited because last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Original Story Below (Forecast is up to date)

Those looking up to the sights and sounds of the planes and parachutes should find a dry day, but it will be as close as the formations those planes fly in.

Atlantic City Airshow to provide economic 'shot in the arm' after pandemic Putting everything in place for the Atlantic City Airshow has been a stressful ordeal over t…

The airshow will begin at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, continuing into the afternoon. A visibility of 3 miles and a cloud ceiling, or height of the base of the clouds, must be above 1,500 feet. That will be true for the beach in Atlantic City as well as staging areas, such as Atlantic City International Airport 10 miles inland in Egg Harbor Township.

The forecast remains the same for Wednesday's airshow day. Expect it to be mostly dry, at worst, completely dry at best.

High pressure will be located in New England. Around the clockwise spinning high pressure system will be southeasterly winds, which will pump in muggy air off the Atlantic City. That will bring out cloud cover for the day. However, the visibility should stay above three miles.