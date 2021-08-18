 Skip to main content
LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic City Airshow delights thousands
Follow us for updates on today's airshow, which is now underway.

1:20 p.m.: It's hot out there. Halfway through the airshow and some folks are looking for shelter from the heat and sun (including our reporters).

12:43 p.m.: For some, the airshow is a perfect balance to a day at the beach. The crowds here are taking turns watching the jets and getting a swim in.

Airshow beach crowd

12:33 p.m.: A series of military flybys of jets and helicopters drew some appreciative waves and shouts from the crowd.

12:15 p.m.: All eyes were glued to the sky, as families and children waited anxiously as the first acts approached the beach. Then, cheers erupted as the Paul Dougherty Christen Eagle Aerobatics flew through the sky.

12:04 p.m.: Jayden, Araalene and Juan Sanchez are siblings from Egg Harbor Township who love coming to the air show every year. “As long as it’s being held, we’re going to come, we love it,” Juan said

11:45 a.m.: After a brief delay, Atlantic City Airshow has the conditions necessary to fly — and in the case of the first act, the U.S. Army Golden Knights — jump!

11:26 a.m.: A little history on the airshow, courtesy of the Atlantic City Free Public Library's Facebook account, was posted during the wait for better skies: "The airshow dates back to 1910, when the Atlantic City Aero Meet was held beachside between the Ocean Pier at Tennessee Avenue and the Million Dollar Pier at Arkansas Avenue. It was estimated that more than 100,000 spectators attended. While exact flight times were not designated — flying the aircraft was contingent upon factors such as opportune weather and wind conditions — the flights were announced, half an hour in advance, by cannon shots set off at the ends of the piers. Patterned flags were raised to signal the events, who was flying and what records were being attempted."

11:21 a.m.: The airshow's start time has been pushed back as organizers wait for the ceiling cloud to lift to a level that will allow for the the aerial acrobatics to come. The first act will be the U.S. Army's Golden Knights, a parachute team.

11:08 a.m. update: Atlantic City International Airport is struggling to meet the 1,500-foot cloud ceiling criteria for the airshow to go on. Low clouds were present during the early morning, which were expected. The strong August sun did "burn off" the clouds, essentially, evaporating the clouds, at 10:28 a.m., the cloud ceiling lifted to 1,700 feet. 

However, the 10:54 a.m. and 10:56 a.m. observations took the cloud ceiling back down to 1,500 feet. I believe we should be fine for the airshow, as the clouds are scattered to begin with. It is something to monitor, though. 

10:40 a.m.:  The city's beaches are quickly filling up, with thousands here to see today's airshow. It's warm and muggy, with some blue sky visible. Not a bad day.

Kristen Hink, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, said she and her family made it a priority to come back to the airshow while they were on vacation this year.

“There’s nothing like sitting with your toes in the sand, watching a marvelous airshow to honor the armed services,” Hink said.

Many of the people talking to reporter Molly Shelly say they make the airshow an annual event. Nancy Borelli and her son Justin said they’re especially excited because last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Original Story Below (Forecast is up to date) 

Those looking up to the sights and sounds of the planes and parachutes should find a dry day, but it will be as close as the formations those planes fly in.

The airshow will begin at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, continuing into the afternoon. A visibility of 3 miles and a cloud ceiling, or height of the base of the clouds, must be above 1,500 feet. That will be true for the beach in Atlantic City as well as staging areas, such as Atlantic City International Airport 10 miles inland in Egg Harbor Township.

The forecast remains the same for Wednesday's airshow day. Expect it to be mostly dry, at worst, completely dry at best. 

Atlantic City Airshow Forecast

High pressure will be located in New England. Around the clockwise spinning high pressure system will be southeasterly winds, which will pump in muggy air off the Atlantic City. That will bring out cloud cover for the day. However, the visibility should stay above three miles. 

floop-nam-2021081612.visibility_labeled.poac_ac.gif

At the same time, it is still high pressure. Dry air will be present aloft. That will limit the overall amount of rain. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will try to work in. However, the center of the low will be in Pennsylvania, far enough away to bring us steady rain. 

Still, the tropical airmass will likely lead to isolated, brief showers in southeastern New Jersey. These showers could bring the cloud ceiling below 1,500 temporarily, but only briefly. 

floop-rdps-2021081612.prateptype.poac_ma.gif

Temperatures will be about 80 degrees throughout the airshow, perfect for shorts and a t-shirt, or a bathing suit. Water temperatures will be 70 to 75 degrees, above average.

SPC tornado risk

The tornado risk from the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma. A 2% risk for a tornado is forecasted for an area roughly from Maurice River to Hammonton to Jackson on west. 

If you're hanging out after the airshow, expect rain to work in between 9 and 11 p.m. Rain will be scattered, but heavy at times. Severe weather will even not be ruled out. Being on the northeastern side of Fred's remnants, a tornado will be unlikely, but possible. Temperatures will be in the 70s. 

