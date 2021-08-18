LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic City Airshow delights thousands

Follow us for updates on today's airshow, which is now underway.

1:20 p.m.: It's hot out there. Halfway through the airshow and some folks are looking for shelter from the heat and sun (including our reporters).

12:43 p.m.: For some, the airshow is a perfect balance to a day at the beach. The crowds here are taking turns watching the jets and getting a swim in.

12:33 p.m.: A series of military flybys of jets and helicopters drew some appreciative waves and shouts from the crowd.

12:15 p.m.: All eyes were glued to the sky, as families and children waited anxiously as the first acts approached the beach. Then, cheers erupted as the Paul Dougherty Christen Eagle Aerobatics flew through the sky.

12:04 p.m.: Jayden, Araalene and Juan Sanchez are siblings from Egg Harbor Township who love coming to the air show every year. “As long as it’s being held, we’re going to come, we love it,” Juan said

11:45 a.m.: After a brief delay, Atlantic City Airshow has the conditions necessary to fly — and in the case of the first act, the U.S. Army Golden Knights — jump!