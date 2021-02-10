LIVE UPDATES: A South Jersey Snow Special

Support South Jersey Journalism by subscribing to The Press. Visit www.pressofac.com/subscribe for the best in digital and print offers. You can also follow Meteorologist Joe Martucci on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

8:29 p.m.: Thursday evening snow video update.

7:55 p.m.: Due to expected inclement weather, Stockton offices will operate virtually Thursday, Feb. 11, Online classes will be held as scheduled. No in-person classes will be held. Those students should contact their professor for instructions. Visit www.stockton.edu/alerts for more information.

7:50 p.m.: For the third time in the past two weeks, we're live tracking snow in South Jersey. This time, it's ours for the taking, a South Jersey snow special. It's the first time since Jan. 12-13, 2019 that the southern half of the state will wind up having more than the northern half.